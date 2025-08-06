  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 6, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 6, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 06, 2025 08:50 GMT
Coin Master
There are three Coin Master links that give free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Three Coin Master links are granting free spins on August 6, 2025. You can acquire 50 free spins from each and collect 150 in total upon redeeming all. But you can’t obtain free coins from any working link. Moon Active shared one of the links on the Instagram account’s story and two on the title’s official Facebook page. However, if you don’t redeem the links within three days, you won’t receive any free rewards afterward.

This article provides a list, including every active link for today, and a guide to redeeming them for free spins.

All Coin Master links to acquire 150 free spins on August 6, 2025

You can get free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all Coin Master links that prvovide freebies on August 6, 2025:

How to get free rewards from the active links of August 6, 2025

Click the Collect button to get free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to redeem the Coin Master free spin links of August 6, 2025:

  • Enable Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device.
  • Install the latest update by downloading it from the Google Play Store or the App Store.
  • Tap on an active link of August 6, 2025. A prompt will open on your screen. Press the 'Continue' button to open the app.
  • After opening, the app takes a few seconds to load the required files and assets.
  • A dialog box will appear after loading the files. It contains a green 'Collect' button and the reward details above it.
  • You can acquire free spins by pressing the 'Collect' button.

Note that you can redeem each link only once per account to get freebies.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
