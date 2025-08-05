Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 5, 2025)

On August 5, 2025, Coin Master players can get free spins from four links. Moon Active has offered one each on the title’s official Facebook page, Facebook Card Trading group, Instagram account’s story, and X handle. You can use any active link to get 50 free spins each. However, you can’t farm free coins from any active links today.
Here are all active links for August 5, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.
All Coin Master links to acquire free spins on August 5, 2025
These are the links you can redeem today to acquire 200 free spins:
- Coin-Master.co/xZvxmi - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/PdaMJk - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/IWMSKE - 50 free spins
- Coin-master.co/ghqehg - 50 free spins
Note that you can use any particular link only once per account. Additionally, the links will expire after three days, and they won’t grant freebies if you try to redeem them.
A guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (August 5, 2025)
For Coin Master link redemption, ensure the device you're playing the game on has an active internet connection. Additionally, ensure the app is updated to the latest version.
Then, press on any active link to open a prompt. Tap the Continue button, redirecting to the app on your device. The app will take a few seconds to load the files and assets required to boot up.
Thereafter, you should see a dialog box with a green Collect button and the details of freebies you can claim from the clicked link. Get the displayed number of free spins in your inventory by tapping the Collect button.