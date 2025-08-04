Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 4, 2025)

Coin Master players looking for free spins can redeem four links on August 4, 2025. Two of these are available on the title's official Facebook page, and one each on their Threads page and Instagram story. Each link bestows 50 free spins, and you can get a total of 200 after redeeming them all. However, note that you cannot obtain free coins from any active link today.

We’ve compiled a list of all the active links for today in this article. You can receive free spins from them with our guide to redeeming them.

A complete list of all the Coin Master links that give free spins (August 4, 2025)

Get free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the links that bestow Coin Master free spins on August 4, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/vHYphz - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/bJWxPx - 50 free spins

Coin-master.co/bgoqpr - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/Ynhod… - 50 free spins

How to redeem the daily free spins from the active Coin Master links of August 4, 2025

Get freebies by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to receive free spins from the active Coin Master links of August 4, 2025:

Step 1: Ensure your Android or iOS device has an active internet connection.

Ensure your Android or iOS device has an active internet connection. Step 2: If Moon Active has released any new updates, download and install them from your device’s respective app store.

If Moon Active has released any new updates, download and install them from your device’s respective app store. Step 3: Tap on an active link from the list above or those found on the title’s official social media handles.

Tap on an active link from the list above or those found on the title’s official social media handles. Step 4: The link will open a prompt. Tap the "Continue" button to open the app on your device.

The link will open a prompt. Tap the "Continue" button to open the app on your device. Step 5: Let the app load all required files and resources. It takes a few seconds, after which you will see a green "Collect" button and reward details.

Let the app load all required files and resources. It takes a few seconds, after which you will see a green "Collect" button and reward details. Step 6: Get all freebies in your inventory by clicking the "Collect" button.

Note that the links expire after three days, so redeem them quickly to claim free spins. Additionally, you can use a particular link only once per account to obtain free rewards.

