Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 2, 2025)

You can get 100 Coin Master spins for free by redeeming the links today. There are none that give free coins upon redemption. Moon Active uploaded two links to the title’s official Facebook page on February 2, 2025, each offering 50 spins when redeemed. In addition to the Facebook page, the developers often post a few links on the title’s official X, Threads, and Instagram handles.

That said, find all the links that are active today in the list below and claim freebies with our guide to redeeming them.

Get 100 spins from the below-given Coin Master links on February 2, 2025

You can redeem daily links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Remember the links remain valid for three days, so it's advised to redeem and claim the freebies from them as soon as possible. Moreover, you can redeem each link only once per account for free spins.

Below is a list of all Coin Master free spin links for February 2, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/riYCvs - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/LxHIsn - 50 spins

A guide to claiming free Coin Master spins from the working links of February 2, 2025

You can claim freebies from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follw these steps to get through Coin Master's link redemption process with ease:

Activate the internet connection on your Android or iOS device. Then, ensure the app is updated to the latest version.

Tap any working link of February 2, 2025. It will immediately open the app on your device. It will briefly load the files required to boot up.

After completing the loading process, it will display a dialog box on the screen with a green Collect button and reward details. You can get the applicable freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking the button.

Through these simple steps, you can easily claim all Coin Master free spins from above-mentioned links.

