Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (February 1, 2025)

Those looking for free Coin Master spins can use two links to get them on February 1, 2025. Moon Active posted the links on the title’s official Facebook page. Such links typically offer a variety of rewards, including coins and spins. However, the latest ones do not grant coins upon redemption.
This article lists all the links that grant free spins on February 1, 2025, and offers a guide on how to get rewards from them.
Grab 50 Coin Master spins from the active links of February 1, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the Coin Master links giving freebies on February 1, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/cNXULR - 25 spins
- https://coin-master.co/bHGeBp - 25 spins
How to claim freebies from the Coin Master links of February 1, 2025
Follow these steps to claim freebies from the Moon Active links of February 1, 2025:
- Step 1: Connect your mobile device to an active internet or Wi-Fi connection.
- Step 2: Click on a link working on February 1, 2025.
- Step 3: Doing so will immediately redirect you to the app installed on your device. Wait briefly until it loads the resources required to boot up.
- Step 4: A reward notification will soon appear on your screen. You will see a green Collect button and details of the freebies you will get from the link.
- Step 5: Tap the Collect button to obtain the rewards.
Note that you must use the links above within three days because they expire after that period. Moreover, Moon Active only allows you to claim rewards from each link once per account.