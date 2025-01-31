  • home icon
  Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 31, 2025)

Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 31, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 31, 2025 12:21 IST
Coin Master free spins
Moon Active has posted three Coin Master links for January 31, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has posted three Coin Master links, one on the game’s official X and two on Facebook. You can redeem two of these links for 25 spins each, and the third one for seven million coins with 10 spins, totaling 60 spins and seven million coins. These links can be redeemed within a minute by following a few simple steps.

Here’s the list of all the active links granting freebies on January 31, 2025, and a guide to redeeming them.

Redeem the Coin Master links given below for free spins and coins (January 31, 2025)

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

The below list includes each link granting free spins and coins on January 31, 2025:

The links expire after three days, so you must redeem them immediately to claim the applicable freebies. Note that each link can give freebies only once per account.

Here’s a complete guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (January 31, 2025)

Claim freebies by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Claim freebies by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to claim freebies from the active links of January 31, 2025:

  • Turn on your handheld's internet connection.
  • Update the app if there’s a new version released.
  • Click each active link for January 31, 2025, one by one. Each link will redirect you to the app installed on your device.
  • The app needs a few seconds to load the required files and resources, after which a dialog box appears on your screen.
  • It contains a Collect button, along with the number of spins and coins the link provides.
  • Click the Collect button to claim your freebies.

That concludes our Coin Master free spins and coins links guide for January 31, 2025.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
