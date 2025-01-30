Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (January 30, 2025)

You can get free Coin Master spins from two links released by Moon Active on January 30, 2025. Each one grants 25 spins upon redemption, helping you obtain 50 in total. The developer often shares links that grant rewards on the game’s X, Facebook, and Threads pages. However, there aren’t any that grant free coins today.

This article lists all the active links on January 30, 2025, and offers a guide to redeeming rewards from them.

Get free Coin Master spins on January 30, 2025, using Moon Active's links

You can claim free spins every day by redeeming the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links granting rewards on January 30, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/fsynOO - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/fuGsUh - 25 spins

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the Coin Master links of January 30, 2025

Get free spins from Moon Active's links by clicking on the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these instructions to redeem rewards from Moon Active's links:

Step 1: Activate Wi-Fi or mobile data on the Android or iOS device you play the game on.

Step 2: Ensure you have the app updated to the latest version.

Step 3: Click on a link listed above. This will open the title on your smartphone.

Step 4: Let the app load all the files. This should take less than a minute.

Step 5: A reward pop-up will appear on your screen. You will see a Collect button below the details of the rewards you can get from the link.

Step 7: Get free spins from the link by clicking on the Collect button.

The links listed above expire after three days, so use them immediately to claim the free spins. Additionally, each link grants rewards only once per account.

