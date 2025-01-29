  • home icon
  • Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (January 29, 2025)

Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (January 29, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:22 IST
Coin Master
There are a couple of Coin Master links active on January 29, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

You must have a constant supply of spins to progress quicker in Coin Master. The resource helps you obtain coins to build villages or shields to protect your landmarks, among other things. There are multiple ways to acquire spins, such as buying them from the in-app store, participating in social media raffles, and taking part in events.

However, there is one method that requires very little time and effort. Moon Active posts a few links on the title’s social media handles every day, which you can use to get rewards, like spins and coins.

All redeemable Coin Master links to obtain free spins and coins on January 29, 2025

Get freebies by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free coins and spins in Coin Master on January 29, 2025:

Guide to redeeming Moon Active's links on January 29, 2025

You can get freebies from Moon Active's links by clicking on the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to obtain rewards from Coin Master links:

  • Switch on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device.
  • Install the latest version of the title using your device’s respective app store (if Moon Active has released any new update).
  • Tap on any link active on January 29, 2025, opening the app instantly on your handheld.
  • The app takes a few seconds to load the files and assets required to boot up. After a while, you will see a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and the number of spins and coins the link provides.
  • Get all the freebies by clicking on the Collect button.

You must remember two things before using the links above. Firstly, each link has a limited validity period, expiring after 36 hours. Secondly, a link can only be used once per account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
हिन्दी