Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 1, 2025)

Six Coin Master links are actively granting freebies on July 1, 2025. You can find one link each on Instagram, X, and the Facebook Card Trading group, all offering 50 free spins when redeemed. Moon Active posted the remaining three links on the game’s official Facebook page, with each of them also granting 50 free spins. But you can’t get free coins by redeeming any active link today.

Here’s every active link for July 1, 2025, compiled in a list with a guide to redeem them for freebies.

All Coin Master links giving free spins on July 1, 2025

Getting free spins by redeeming the daily links is the quickest way (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that offer free spins on July 1, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/wdASfy - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/FWFNks - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/qDEkWL - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/PcebLl - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/qhgluq - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/BBHeFM - 50 free spins

Redeem the above links within three days, after which they will become invalid and no longer offer freebies. Note that you can use any of the active links only once per account.

A complete process for redeeming the daily Coin Master free spin links (July 1, 2025)

You can get free spins from the clicked link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming free spin links only takes a few seconds. First, ensure you have an active internet connection on your mobile device and the latest version of the app installed. Then, choose and click any link from the list above.

A dialog box will be displayed asking for your permission to open the app on your handheld. Click the Continue button to open Coin Master on your device. The app will take a few seconds to load the necessary files and required resources.

Then, you will see a reward notification with a green Collect button and details of the freebies you receive from the clicked link. Tap the button to get them in your in-game inventory.

