Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 10, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 10, 2025 07:03 GMT
Coin Master
You can get free Coin Master spins by redeeming three links today (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master players can redeem three links to get free spins today. One link is on the title’s official Instagram story and the remaining two on their Facebook page. While they don’t bestow free coins, you will have 150 free spins in total upon redeeming them. You can extract those rewards within a minute from them.

That said, a complete list of all active free spin links for July 10, 2025, is provided below, along with a guide on how to redeem them.

A list of all Coin Master links giving free spins on July 10, 2025

Get free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the links that grant Coin Master free spins on July 10, 2025:

A complete guide to redeeming daily links

Get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from the active Coin Master links of July 9, 2025:

  • Step 1: Connect your device to an active internet connection, either mobile data or Wi-Fi.
  • Step 2: Download and install the latest version of the game.
  • Step 3: Tap a link from the above list. You will see a prompt asking for authorization to open the app on your handheld. Press the Continue button to open the app on your device.
  • Step 4: After opening, the app will start loading all the essential files briefly. Next, you will see the reward details and a green Collect button in a dialog box.
  • Step 5: Claim all free spins from the dialog box by hitting the Collect button.

You can obtain free spins from the above-listed links if redeemed within three days, or they will expire afterward. Moreover, you can use any particular active link only once per account for freebies.

