Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 9, 2025)

You can use five Coin Master links to get free rewards on July 9, 2025. Developer Moon Active has posted three of these links on the game’s Facebook page, as well as one each on its Instagram and X handles. Each link provides 50 spins, but none of them gives away coins.

Ad

This article lists all the links active on July 9, 2025, and explains how to use them.

List of all Coin Master free spin links active on July 9, 2025

You can get free spins daily by using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that give free spins in Coin Master on July 9, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/EWKUvJ - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/cYXpAD - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/suEtCQ - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/abghew - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/bXIrMV - 50 free spins

A complete guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links

Get free spins or other rewards by clicking on the green Collect button in the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from the links released by Moon Active on July 9, 2025:

Ad

Step 1: Ensure your device has mobile data or Wi-Fi. Then, install the latest title update (if you haven't already).

Ensure your device has mobile data or Wi-Fi. Then, install the latest title update (if you haven't already). Step 2: Press any active link from the list above. This will open a prompt that asks for your permission to open the game. Tap the Continue button.

Press any active link from the list above. This will open a prompt that asks for your permission to open the game. Tap the Continue button. Step 3: The app will start loading all the required files and assets. Then, the screen will display a green Collect button and the number of spins you can obtain from the selected link.

The app will start loading all the required files and assets. Then, the screen will display a green Collect button and the number of spins you can obtain from the selected link. Step 4: Claim all the associated freebies by clicking on the Collect button.

Ad

The links listed above are only active for three days. You can also only use a link once per account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More