Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 9, 2025)

You can use five Coin Master links to get free rewards on July 9, 2025. Developer Moon Active has posted three of these links on the game’s Facebook page, as well as one each on its Instagram and X handles. Each link provides 50 spins, but none of them gives away coins.
This article lists all the links active on July 9, 2025, and explains how to use them.
List of all Coin Master free spin links active on July 9, 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are the links that give free spins in Coin Master on July 9, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/EWKUvJ - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/cYXpAD - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/suEtCQ - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/abghew - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/bXIrMV - 50 free spins
A complete guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links
Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from the links released by Moon Active on July 9, 2025:
- Step 1: Ensure your device has mobile data or Wi-Fi. Then, install the latest title update (if you haven't already).
- Step 2: Press any active link from the list above. This will open a prompt that asks for your permission to open the game. Tap the Continue button.
- Step 3: The app will start loading all the required files and assets. Then, the screen will display a green Collect button and the number of spins you can obtain from the selected link.
- Step 4: Claim all the associated freebies by clicking on the Collect button.
The links listed above are only active for three days. You can also only use a link once per account.