  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 9, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 9, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 09, 2025 07:47 GMT
Coin Master
There are five Coin Master links for July 9, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

You can use five Coin Master links to get free rewards on July 9, 2025. Developer Moon Active has posted three of these links on the game’s Facebook page, as well as one each on its Instagram and X handles. Each link provides 50 spins, but none of them gives away coins.

This article lists all the links active on July 9, 2025, and explains how to use them.

List of all Coin Master free spin links active on July 9, 2025

You can get free spins daily by using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins daily by using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that give free spins in Coin Master on July 9, 2025:

A complete guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links

Get free spins or other rewards by clicking on the green Collect button in the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins or other rewards by clicking on the green Collect button in the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from the links released by Moon Active on July 9, 2025:

  • Step 1: Ensure your device has mobile data or Wi-Fi. Then, install the latest title update (if you haven't already).
  • Step 2: Press any active link from the list above. This will open a prompt that asks for your permission to open the game. Tap the Continue button.
  • Step 3: The app will start loading all the required files and assets. Then, the screen will display a green Collect button and the number of spins you can obtain from the selected link.
  • Step 4: Claim all the associated freebies by clicking on the Collect button.
The links listed above are only active for three days. You can also only use a link once per account.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
