Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 20, 2025)

Three Coin Master links are active on July 20, 2025, granting free spins when redeemed. Each link lets you redeem 50 spins for a total of 150 for all three. Developer Moon Active posted one on the title’s official Instagram account’s story and two on its Facebook page. However, you can’t obtain free coins by redeeming any link.

Redeeming a link only requires you to follow a few steps. This guide explains how to redeem the spin links for July 19, 2025.

All active Coin Master links to redeem free spins on July 19, 2025

You can farm free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

These are the three links with which you can obtain free spins on July 20, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/lEpNrk - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/gwqquy - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/ybeale - 50 free spins

Steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links (July 20, 2025)

You can get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

First, ensure the device you're playing Coin Master on has an active internet connection. Update the app by downloading the latest version from your device’s respective app store. Then, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Press on any active link from the list above. It opens a prompt where you’ll see Go Back and Continue.

Press on any active link from the list above. It opens a prompt where you’ll see Go Back and Continue. Step 2: Tap the Continue button to open the app on your device.

Tap the Continue button to open the app on your device. Step 3: After opening, wait a few seconds and let the app load the required resources.

After opening, wait a few seconds and let the app load the required resources. Step 4: Once loading concludes, you will see a reward notification on your screen. It provides details of rewards you can receive from the link you clicked, and a green Collect button below it.

Once loading concludes, you will see a reward notification on your screen. It provides details of rewards you can receive from the link you clicked, and a green Collect button below it. Step 5: Tap the Collect button to claim all free rewards and transfer them to your in-game inventory.

The Coin Master links above will provide free rewards only for three days, after which they will become invalid. Thus, use them quickly to get 150 free spins. Moreover, any particular active link can be redeemed only once per account for free rewards.

