Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 19, 2025)

There are four active Coin Master links as of July 19, 2025. You can find them on the game’s official social media handles: two on the official Facebook page, and one each on the Instagram account’s story and X handle. The links provide 50 free spins each, helping you accumulate 200 spins in total. Note that the links won’t grant free coins upon redemption today.

Below is the list of all the active links you can redeem to get free spins on July 19, 2025.

A complete list of all the Coin Master free spin links for July 19, 2025

You can get hundreds of free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins upon redemption on July 19, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/mIkkyV - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/FUSRyw - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/asdvap - 50 free spins

https://Coin-Master.co/HhtHuz - 50 free spins

You can get freebies from the above-listed links only if you redeem them within three days, as they will expire after that period.

A guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links for free spins (July 19, 2025)

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Prepare for the Coin Master link redemption process by enabling Wi-Fi or mobile data on your mobile device. Additionally, ensure the app is updated to its latest version. If not, install it from the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or the App Store (for iOS devices).

Then, click any link to open a prompt on your device with two buttons: 'Continue' and 'Go Back'. Click the 'Continue' button on the prompt and open the app installed on your handheld. The app will now load the required files and resources for a few seconds and then display a dialog box with a green 'Collect' button.

Go through the details of the freebies displayed in the dialog box and tap the button to get all the freebies in your in-game inventory.

