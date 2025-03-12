Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 12 2025)

There’s no method faster than redeeming the links to get free spins in Coin Master. You can redeem the links with a few steps, requiring no more than a few seconds. Moon Active posted two links for March 12, 2025, on the title’s official Facebook page, one on Facebook Card Trading Group, and one on Instagram. Redeeming each link bestows 50 spins, helping you obtain 200 in total.

Ad

This article provides a list, including all active free spin links for today and the complete process for redeeming them.

A complete list of all Coin Master free spin links for March 12, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that help you farm 200 spins on March 12, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/QNpdqt - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/QJSGrE - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/hgzLxB - 50 spins

coin-master.co/cvigay - 50 spins

Remember, the links listed above have a limited validity period, expiring after three days. So, you must redeem them as soon as possible to not miss out on any freebies. Additionally, you can use each active link to get free spins only once per account.

How to redeem the daily links to get free spins (March 12, 2025)

You can get free spins from the clicked links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem free spins from the active links of March 12, 2025, by following the steps below:

Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device where you play Coin Master.

Update the app installed on your device to the latest version from the device’s respective digital storefront.

Tap any active link from the above list, and the app will instantly open on your device.

Wait for a few seconds until the app completes loading the resources and files required to boot up.

You will see a dialog box on the screen that contains a green Collect button and the number of spins the clicked link bestows.

Claim all applicable free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback