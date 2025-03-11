Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 11, 2025)

The best way to get free spins in Coin Master is by redeeming the links released by Moon Active. For March 11, 2025, the developer has shared one link each on Facebook, Instagram, and the Facebook Card Trading Group. Each one grants 50 spins upon redemption (for a total of 150) but offers no coins.

This article lists all the working Moon Active links on March 11, 2025, and offers a short guide to redeeming them.

List of all the Coin Master free spin links of March 11, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master links that grant free spins upon redemption on March 11, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/CsPGTO - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/NyDZEd - 50 spins

coin-master.co/zvodum - 50 spins

A step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from Coin Master links on March 11, 2025

You can claim free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to redeem free spins from Moon Active's links:

Turn on the internet connection on your iOS or Android device.

Head to the app store and install the latest update (if there’s any).

Click on a link active on March 11, 2025. This will instantly redirect you to the game.

The app will start loading all the resources required to boot up. Then, you will see a pop-up containing the number of spins you will get and a green Collect button.

Tap the button to claim all freebies from the link.

Remember to use the links above within three days. If you don't, they will expire, and you will miss out on the freebies. Note that each active link provides spins only once per account.

