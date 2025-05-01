Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 1, 2025)

The best method for obtaining free spins in Coin Master is by redeeming the daily links. Although other in-game methods exist, the link redemption process doesn’t take as long as those methods. After finding a few links on the title’s official social media handles, you can click them and claim freebies from in-game within a few seconds. There are three links for May 1, 2025, granting 150 free spins, but none give free coins upon redemption.

You can find all the links that give free spins today in this article, with a guide to redeeming them.

All active Coin Master free spin links to get 150 free spins on May 1, 2025

Get freebies by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posted one link for today on the title’s official Instagram account’s story and two on the Facebook page. You can extract 50 spins from each by redeeming each Coin Master link. Here are the links that give 150 free spins on May 1, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/FnwUNi - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/IBIKpF - 50 spins

coin-master.co/sewtaw - 50 spins

The above-listed links have a limited validity period, expiring after three days — use them to get free spins as soon as possible. You can redeem each link only once per account to claim free spins.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of May 1, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps that help you obtain free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 1, 2025:

Connect the Android or iOS device where you play the game to the internet.

Update the app from your device’s respective app store if the developers have released any.

Tap every link of May 1, 2025, from the list above, opening a prompt that contains a Continue and Go Back button.

Tap the Continue button, opening the app installed on your device.

The app will take a few seconds to load the essential in-game resources to boot up.

After loading, the app will display a dialog box with a green Collect button and the number of spins the clicked link grants.

Get all applicable free spins by clicking the Collect button.

That concludes our list of active links for May 1, 2025, and a guide to redeeming free spins from them.

