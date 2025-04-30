Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 30, 2025)

You can use various time-consuming methods to obtain free spins in Coin Master, such as completing event-themed missions, ranking higher in daily tournaments, collecting cards, inviting new players to the title, and more. However, to get them without investing much time or effort, you can redeem the daily links posted by Moon Active on the game's official social media handles.

While the latest Moon Active links offer no coins, they can help you obtain over 100 free spins.

Get 150 spins by redeeming Coin Master links on April 30, 2025

The best way to get free spins is by redeeming Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the active Coin Master links of April 30, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/EBzPdA - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/QKoHdj - 50 spins

coin-master.co/tassfh - 50 spins

These links will expire after three days, so redeem them as soon as you can. Additionally, each link can only be used once per account.

How to redeem the Moon Active links of April 30, 2025

You can redeem the rewards offered by a Moon Active link by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can easily redeem the Coin Master links of April 30, 2025, by following a few simple steps. First, ensure your Android or iOS device has a stable internet connection. Then, install the latest title update from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store (if available).

Next, choose an active link from the list above and click on it. The link will open a dialog box asking if you want to open the game. Hit Continue to proceed.

Wait a few seconds for the app to load, and a dialog box will appear displaying a green Collect button and reward details. Click on the Collect button to add the free spins to your inventory.

