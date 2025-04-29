  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (April 29, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 29, 2025 09:13 IST
Coin Master
You can get rewards by redeeming active Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has shared three Coin Master links on the game’s Facebook page. The developer has also released one each on the title's Instagram account, X handle, and Facebook Card Trading page. Each one grants 50 free spins upon redemption. Note that none of these links gives away free coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links active on April 29, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming them.

Redeem links to get 250 spins in Coin Master on April 29, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links that Moon Active shares on social media (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by redeeming the links that Moon Active shares on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that help you get free spins in Coin Master on April 29, 2025:

How to redeem the Moon Active links of April 29, 2025

Clicking on the Collect button is the final step to getting free spins from a link (Image via Moon Active)
Clicking on the Collect button is the final step to getting free spins from a link (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to obtain free spins from the Moon Active links of April 29, 2025:

  • Activate the internet connection on your smartphone.
  • Install the latest patch update (if available) from your device’s respective app store.
  • Tap any link from the list above. After doing so, you will see a prompt with the Go Back and Continue buttons. The prompt will ask your permission to open the game on your device. Click on the Continue button to open it.
  • Let the app load all the required files and resources. A dialog box, containing a green Collect button and reward details, will appear on your screen.
  • Get all associated freebies sent to your in-game inventory by clicking on the Collect button.
Note that the links listed above must be redeemed within three days. After this period, they will expire and no longer grant any in-game items upon redemption.

Furthermore, each link can only be used once per account to claim rewards.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

