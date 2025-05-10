  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 10, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 10, 2025 11:53 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 150 free spins by redeeming the active links of May 10, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

The quickest way to get free spins in Coin Master is by using the links provided by Moon Active. You can find two to three daily links on the title’s official social media handles. For May 10, 2025, the developers have posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Instagram account’s story. These links will help you get 150 free spins, each granting 50 coins upon redemption.

See below for a complete list of all the links for today, along with a short guide to claiming them.

A complete list of all Coin Master links granting free spins on May 10, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all the Coin Master links that give free spins upon redemption on May 10, 2025:

Remember to redeem the above-given links within three days because they will expire afterward. Additionally, you can’t redeem any active link more than once for spins.

A complete guide to redeeming the active links of May 10, 2025

Get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Begin the Coin Master link redemption process by connecting your mobile device to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data connection. Then, go to the App Store or Google Play Store and install the latest Coin Master patch if Moon Active has rolled out any.

Next, tap any active link you find in the list above. You will see a prompt on the screen asking for your authorization to open the app on your handheld. Authorize the link by tapping the Continue button on the prompt. Then, wait a few minutes until the app loads all its assets.

After that, the app will display a dialog box on the screen. It shows the number of spins you can redeem from the link. You can also see a green 'Collect' button, clicking on which transfers freebies from the clicked link to your in-game profile.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
