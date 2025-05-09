Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 9, 2025)

There are five Coin Master links granting rewards on May 9, 2025. Developer Moon Active has released two on the game’s Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading group, one on Instagram, and another on Threads. Each one offers 50 spins upon redemption, which means you can get a total of 250. However, none give away coins.

This article lists all the active links on May 9, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming them for freebies.

All Coin Master links that grant free spins on May 9, 2025

You can redeem free spins daily using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 9, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/SBoAXI - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/pQoLEk - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/YxhhKo - 50 spins

coin-master.co/mjhdok - 50 spins

coinmaster.onelink.me/27921… - 50 spins

Guide to using the Coin Master links of May 9, 2025

You can get free spins from links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before using Moon Active links, first activate the internet connection on your mobile device. Next, download and install the latest title update from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, follow the steps below:

Click on any link active on May 9, 2025, pulling up a prompt on your screen. The prompt contains two buttons: Go Back and Continue. Hit the Continue button to open the game.

The app will take a few seconds to load the required files and resources. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box, containing the number of spins you'll get from the link and a green Collect button.

Claim all freebies by tapping the Collect button.

You will not get rewards from the links listed above if you do not redeem them within three days. They will expire after that period, so you must use them as soon as possible.

Note that each link grants freebies only once per account.

