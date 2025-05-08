Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 8, 2025)

There is no better way to get free spins in Coin Master than by redeeming the daily links. Moon Active shares these redeemable links every day on the game’s official social media handles. There are three links for May 8, 2025, each offering 50 free spins upon redemption. Redeeming them all can help you gather 150 spins for free. However, none grant free coins upon redemption.

Ad

This article lists all the links and provides a guide to redeem them on May 8, 2025.

A list of all the Coin Master links for free spins (May 8, 2025)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a complete list of all the Coin Master links that can help you get spins for free today:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/XDYvVm - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/CDmgBc - 50 spins

coin-master.co/vcobqo - 50 spins

The links will remain active for three days, thus, you should redeem them quickly if you want to get all applicable freebies. Also, don’t attempt to redeem the same link twice since you can get freebies only once per account from each active link listed above.

A step-by-step process to redeem the links of May 8, 2025

Get free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before heading on to redeem the free spin links, you must activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device. Install the latest patch if the developers have released one. Then, follow these steps:

Ad

Step 1: Click on any link from the above list.

Step 2: The link opens a prompt with Go Back and Continue buttons. Click the Continue button to open the Coin Master app installed on your device.

Step 3: Wait a few seconds until the app loads all resources and displays a dialog box on the screen.

Step 4: You will see the number of spins the clicked link grants in the dialog box. There will be a green Collect button below the reward details. Tap the button to get the displayed amount of free spins added to your in-game inventory.

That ends our Coin Master guide for free spins on May 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More