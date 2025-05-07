Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 7, 2025)

Coin Master links, which developer Moon Active regularly releases on social media, offer a plethora of rewards upon redemption. There are four links that grant freebies on May 7, 2025. While each one yields 50 spins for a total of 200, none gives away coins.

This article lists all the active links for May 7, 2025, and provides a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master free spin links for May 7, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links shared by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on May 7, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/qkqjOu - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/QAxSyk - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/ixslda - 50 spins

coin-master.co/hfzfid - 50 spins

A guide to redeeming Moon Active links on May 7, 2025

Click on the Collect button to transfer free spins from the links to your in-game inventory (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting rewards from Coin Master links:

Step 1: Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on the device on which you play the game.

Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on the device on which you play the game. Step 2: Download and install the latest title update from your respective app store (if any is available).

Download and install the latest title update from your respective app store (if any is available). Step 3: Click on any active link on the list above. This will open a prompt on your screen, asking for your permission to open the game. Hit the Continue button.

Click on any active link on the list above. This will open a prompt on your screen, asking for your permission to open the game. Hit the Continue button. Step 4: The app will take a few seconds to load the assets required to boot up. Next, you will see a dialog box on the screen, displaying the rewards you will receive from the clicked link and a green Collect button. Click on the button, and all freebies will be sent to your in-game inventory.

Remember to use the links listed above within three days. Otherwise, they will expire, and you won’t be able to get free spins from them.

Note that you can only use a link once per account.

