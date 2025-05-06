  • home icon
  • Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 6, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 6, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 06, 2025 12:16 IST
Coin Master free spins
There are multiple active Coin Master links on May 6, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has released five Coin Master links for May 6, 2025. The developer has shared two on the game’s Facebook page and one each on Instagram, X, and the Facebook Card Trading group. Each link grants spins upon redemption. However, none of them offer coins.

This article lists all the Moon Active links for May 6, 2025, and explains how to extract freebies from them.

Get over 200 free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on May 6, 2025

The best way to obtain free spins is by redeeming the daily links shared on social media by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that will help you get free spins in Coin Master on May 6, 2025:

These links will grant free spins only if you use them within three days; they will expire afterward. Additionally, each link can be redeemed only once per account.

How to get freebies from Coin Master links (May 6, 2025)

Click on the Collect button to have the freebies deleivered to your in-game inventory (Image via Moon Active)

The first thing you must do before redeeming a link is ensure that mobile data or Wi-Fi is activated on your Android or iOS device. Then, check your app store for any available title updates and install the latest one.

Next, click on any active link for May 6, 2025. A prompt will appear on your screen with the Go Back and Continue buttons. It will request permission to open the app; hit the Continue button to grant access. Once opened, the app will take a few seconds to load the necessary files to boot up.

Then, a dialog box will display the number of spins you will receive from the clicked link. Below the reward details, you will see a green Collect button. Tap the button to add all applicable freebies to your in-game inventory.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
