Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 5, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 05, 2025 13:08 IST
Coin Master
You can get 250 free spins by redeeming the active links of May 5, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

There are five active Coin Master links for May 5, 2025. You will get 50 spins for free by redeeming each link, helping you obtain 250 in total. Moon Active has posted three links on the title’s official Facebook page, one on its Instagram handle’s story, and another on its Threads page. The redemption process requires little effort and a few simple steps.

In this article, you can find a list of all the free spin links for May 5, 2025. It also provides a guide to redeem them, helping you get 200 spins from them.

A list of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on May 5, 2025

You can get over 100 free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
You can get over 100 free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the Coin Master links to get free spins on May 5, 2025:

Note that you can get 200 spins from the above links only if you redeem them within three days. Thereafter, they will become invalid, and you won't be able to redeem them or claim the rewards they provide. Moreover, you can redeem each link only once per account.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of May 5, 2025

You can get free spins from the clicked link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active
You can get free spins from the clicked link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active

You must ensure two things before you start the link redemption process. First, the Android or iOS device you use to play the game must have an active internet connection. Second, you must install the latest patch version if the developers have released any on the Google Play Store or the App Store. Then, follow the steps listed below to redeem free spins from them:

  • Step 1: Press any link from the above list, triggering a prompt on your device. It contains the Go Back and Continue buttons.
  • Step 2: Click the continue button to open the app on your device.
  • Step 3: Let the app load all the required assets. It takes no more than a few seconds.
  • Step 4: The app will display a dialog box after loading the required resources. You will see a green Collect button and the details of rewards you get from the clicked link in the dialog box.
  • Step 5: Press the Collect button and get all freebies into your in-game inventory.
That’s all for our guide to getting free spins and coins from the active Coin Master links of May 5, 2025.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
