Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 4, 2025)

Moon Active has posted three Coin Master free spin links for May 4, 2025. None grant free coins, but you can redeem and claim 50 spins from each and get an additional 100 spins upon redeeming all the links. You can find a link on the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Facebook Card Trading group. This is the best method to get free spins, as you don't have to spend much effort or time.

This article provides all links as of May 4, 2025, to help you claim free spins from them.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on May 4, 2025

You can get over 100 free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

These links will help you farm 150 free spins from the active links for May 4, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/pgdZfH - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/OdcdHT - 50 spins

Redeem the above-listed links within three days — you won't get any free in-game items from them thereafter, as they will expire. Additionally, each link provides freebies only once per account.

Steps to get free spins from the daily Coin Master links (May 4, 2025)

Get free spins from the active links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

There are two things you must do before redeeming Coin Master links. Firstly, connect your mobile device where you play the game to a working Wi-Fi connection or turn on your mobile data. Then, ensure you have the title’s latest patch installed. Thereafter, follow these steps:

Click any link from the above list. The clicked link opens a prompt with the Continue and Go Back buttons.

Click the Continue button to open the app on your mobile device immediately.

Wait a few seconds until the app loads the assets required to boot up.

You will see a dialog box after the app completes loading. It contains a Collect button and the number of spins you can receive from the clicked link.

Tap the Collect button and get the applicable freebies added to your in-game inventory.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for May 4, 2025.

