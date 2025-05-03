Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 3, 2025)

Redeeming Coin Master links is the best way to earn rewards in the game. You can find a couple of these links on the title’s official social media handles every day. Using them is significantly faster than farming items through various events. There are four links active on May 3, 2025. While they grant free spins, they do not offer any coins.
This article lists all the links active on May 3, 2025.
All Coin Master links to get 200 spins on May 3, 2025
Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on May 3, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/oxnKCN - 50 spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/BBOqmy - 50 spins
- Coin-Master.co/yyreob - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/zfobsz - 50 spins
Keep in mind that these links will expire after three days, so be sure to use them as soon as possible to claim all the freebies. Also, an active link can only be redeemed once for rewards.
A guide to redeeming links to get free spins
To claim rewards from links, first turn on Wi-Fi or cellular data on the device where you play Coin Master. Then, install the latest title update.
Next, click on any active link (from the title’s official social media handles or the list above). Each link will trigger a prompt asking for permission to open the game on your device. Click on the 'Continue' button to grant permission.
After the app opens, wait a few seconds for it to load all necessary files. Once everything is loaded, a dialog box will appear, displaying the number of spins granted by the selected link along with a green Collect button. Tap the button and enjoy your freebies.