Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (May 2, 2025)

There are five Coin Master links that offer rewards on May 2, 2025. While they don't give away coins, they grant spins upon redemption. Moon Active has released one link on the game's Threads page, one on Instagram, another on the Facebook Card Trading group, and two on the title’s Facebook account.

Ad

This article lists all five links and provides a step-by-step guide to obtaining rewards from them.

All links to get free spins in Coin Master on May 2, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links shared by Moon Active on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that you can use to obtain over 200 free spins in Coin Master on May 2, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://Coin-Master.co/mgFiUE - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/LAiXid - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/YdoYp… - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/NorqOE - 50 spins

coin-master.co/ojzlwd - 50 spins

How to redeem Moon Active links and get free rewards

The Collect button you need to tap as the final step to get free spins from a link (Image via Moon Active)

Here's a step-by-step guide to redeeming Coin Master links:

Ad

Step 1: Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your handheld and install the latest title update from your respective app store.

Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your handheld and install the latest title update from your respective app store. Step 2: Tap any active link from the list above. This will redirect you to the game installed on your device.

Tap any active link from the list above. This will redirect you to the game installed on your device. Step 3: The app will load the files and resources required to boot up. When this is done, you will see a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and details of the number of spins you will receive.

The app will load the files and resources required to boot up. When this is done, you will see a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and details of the number of spins you will receive. Step 4: Hit the Collect button to get the spins sent to your inventory.

The links listed above will expire after three days, so use them immediately if you don't want to miss out on the freebies. Note that you can only use each active link once per account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More