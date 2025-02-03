Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions is a Techie character released on February 1, 2025. He relies on his Heavy Attacks to deal most of the damage, thanks to his Disintegration mechanics. On top of that, Zola is a versatile character who can boost himself, apply Debuffs to enemies, and also recover his own health during battle.

This article highlights the abilities of Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Everything you need to know about Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions

Stats

These are the stats of Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions:

Health Attack PI (Max Signature) 4-Star 15508 1137 4855 5-Star 31093 2279 10670 6-Star 53055 3888 18200 7-Star(Rank 3, Level 45) 79662 5838 27260

Other attributes:

Survivability : 4/5

: 4/5 Damage : 3/5

: 3/5 Ease of use: 3/5

3/5 Utility : 3/5

: 3/5 Defender strength: 5/5

The abilities of Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions are as follows:

1) Always Active

Advanced robotics provide Armin Zola Immunity against the Bleed and Poison. Additionally, his Ability Accuracy and Combat Power Rate can be altered using his own effects.

The opponent's Basic Attacks' Critical Penetration is reduced by 80%. Zola cannot lose more than 10% of his max HP from a single damage source, with the exception of Special Attack 3.

The first Medium and first Light Attacks of this character are kinetic pulses, which do not make contact with the opponent.

2) Systems of Control

Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions can select either a Special 1 Lock or a Special 2 Lock as a Pre-Fight Ability. The selected effect is applied as a Passive for 20 seconds whenever Zola completes a Special Attack.

The opponent’s Special Attacks are inflicted with a 30% Cowardice Debuff if no Pre-Fight is selected. For Defenders, this becomes a 90% Cowardice Passive.

3) ESP Box – Sleep

If Zola is struck by any attack other than Heavy Attack, he gains an indefinite ESP Charge. Additionally, this character gets three Charges for blocking any hit (Max stcaks: 30)

At 20+ Charges, Zola has a 10% chance of consuming all ESP charges and inflicting a Sleep Passive for three seconds. The chance is increased by 5% for each Charge over 20, and can go up to 100% during a Well-Timed Block.

Knocking down Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions with a Heavy Attack drains 10 of his ESP Charges.

4) Disintegration Gauntlets: Heavy Attacks

Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions relies on Disintegration Gauntlets to deal most of his damage:

Arnim's first Heavy Attack hit inflicts a 0.5% Disintegration Debuff and deals 116.64 Direct Damage. If the opponent is not Stunned after the attack, they are inflicted by five more Debuffs.

If any Disintegration Debuff is active on an opponent, all of Zola’s attacks inflict another Disintegration Debuff.

The Debuffs are paused when Zola is in the middle of charging or performing a Heavy or Special attack. Moreover, the final hit of Zola’s Special Attack removes all the Debuffs.

5) Special Attack 1 – Living Technical Wonder

Gain a 10% Energize Passive for 60 seconds upon activation, for a maximum of five stacks.

The first hit of Living Technical Wonder grants a +1166.4 Fury Buff for four seconds. This buff is active only during Zola’s Special Attacks.

6) Special Attack 2 – Aggressive Dissection

When this ability is activated, a 40% Disintegration Passive is inflicted and it deals 1944 Direct Damage over 10 seconds.

Each of the buzzsaw hits uses one of Zola’s personal Energizes and inflicts a 10% Disintegration Passive dealing 4665.6 Direct Damage over 10 seconds in return.

7) Special Attack 3 – I’ve Got a Shiny New Body

When this ability is activated, an Armor Break Debuff is applied to the opponent. This reduces the Armor rating by 964.29 for 20 seconds, and it can be stacked up to five times.

Zola gains a Self-Repair Passive healing that restores 100% of his health over 20 seconds. This effect is canceled if Zola is Stunned.

The effect's base duration is tripled for each time this Special Attack has been used in the Quest. This increment can only happen three times.

8) Signature Ability: Grasp of Hydra

The signature ability of Arnim Zola in Marvel Contest of Champions is the Grasp of Hydra:

Upon activation of this ability, Zola gets the #Psychic Shielding tag while in a fight.

Zola gains an Unblockable Passive for 12 seconds after striking a Sleeping opponent.

At the end of his Special Attacks, each of his Disintegration Debuff deals a final burst of 338.8 Direct Damage.

