Best Centaureissi build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Centaureissi is an Elite rarity doll who uses the Fire element and weapons from the Assault Rifle category. She can heal allies with her skills by applying the Heat Recovery effect and debuff enemies with the Overburn effect. Her kit can increase allies’ attack, the damage dealt, and critical damage when they deal Burn damage. It can also deal a decent amount of damage, allowing Commanders to build her as a DPS.

This guide lists the recommended attachments, weapons, teammates, Fixed Keys, and stats for the best Centaureissi build.

Best attachments for Centaureissi build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Phase Strike attachment (Image via Sunborn)

Below are the best Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium attachments for a Centaureissi build:

Emergency Repair: If she fully heals an ally, they gain two points of Stability Index (can trigger up to once per turn).

Phase Strike: It increases the damage she deals to targets inflicted with Phase Element debuffs by 15%.

Commanders can build her as a Support with Emergency Repair, providing allies with extra sustain. Using Phase Strike is the best option if they want a DPS build.

Here are the recommended stats for the above-listed attachments:

For Support build

Attack%

Attack

HP%

Defense%

For DPS build

Attack%

Attack

Crit Rate

Crit Damage

Best weapons for Centaureissi build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Maids's Rules weapon (Image via Sunborn

Below are the recommended Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium weapons for Centaureissi:

Guerno (SSR)

Trait: She gains one random buff for one turn if she has full health while starting an action.

She gains one random buff for one turn if she has full health while starting an action. Effect: It increases healing done to and damage dealt of allies within five tiles (excluding herself) by 5%/6%/7%/8%/9%/15% (up to a maximum of 15%/18%/21%/24%/27%/30%. Additionally, she gains 2/2/3/3/3/4 tiles of Additional Movement after using an active attack if there are more than 2/1/1/0/0/0 teammates.

Golden Melody (SSR)

Trait: She gains one random buff for one turn if she has full health while starting an action.

She gains one random buff for one turn if she has full health while starting an action. Effect: The gun’s effect increases the character's damage dealt by 10%/10%/15%/20%/20%/20%. The damage of her next Support Attack after gaining a buff increases by 10%/15%/15%/15%/20%/20%, and gains 1/1/1/1/1/2 stacks that can reach up to a maximum of 2/2/3/3/4/4 stacks.

Maid’s Rules (SSR): It is her Signature Weapon, which increases the damage she deals to Paradeus units by 2.5%. Her damage increases by 2.5% more if she uses a skill with a Phase element.

Trait: It restores two points of the Stability Index for her after she heals her allies (can trigger once per turn).

It restores two points of the Stability Index for her after she heals her allies (can trigger once per turn). Effect: If the allies she is healing with active skills have Stability less than 1/2/3/4/4/4, she restores an additional two points for them (can trigger up to 1/1/1/1/1/2 times per turn). Her healing and damage dealt and healing increases by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%/40% if her Stability is full.

The best weapon for her is Guerno. It helps her sustain the team and increase its overall damage output. The other two SSRs are the best alternatives for her. Commanders can also use the SR weapon, Sturmgewehr G36, if they don’t have the above-listed SSRs.

Best Fixed Keys for Centaureissi build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Fixed Keys details (Image via Sunborn)

Below is the list of recommended Fixed Keys for Centaureissi build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Thorough Preparation: She cleanses debuff after healing an ally with her active skill. She cleanses an additional debuff from allies with the Heat Recovery effect.

She cleanses debuff after healing an ally with her active skill. She cleanses an additional debuff from allies with the Heat Recovery effect. Lucky Menu: If the ally she is healing has a Heat Recovery effect, she applies one powerful buff to them for one turn.

If the ally she is healing has a Heat Recovery effect, she applies one powerful buff to them for one turn. Comforting Blend: It boosts the healing multiplier of her active skill, Zucchero’s Special Drink, by 75%.

It boosts the healing multiplier of her active skill, Zucchero’s Special Drink, by 75%. Maid’s Resolve: She removes Heat Recovery from herself and applies it to an allied unit that’s within seven tiles, and enters the Stability Break after receiving damage.

Best teammates for Centaureissi in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Qiongjiu is one of the best teammates for her (Image via Sunborn)

Here are the Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium characters that Commanders can pair with her:

Qiongjiu

Sharkry

Krolik

Ksenia

In addition to the above, one can use her as a healer for any team they want.

Centaureissi stats in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Below are her stats in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium at max level:

Attack: 866

866 Defense: 688

688 Health: 2226

2226 Critical Hit: 20%

20% Stability Index: 10

10 Attack Boost: 5%

5% Health Boost: 5%

5% Critical Damage: 120%

120% Action Points: 6

6 Weaknesses: Heavy Ammo and Hydro element

That concludes our build guide for Centaureissi in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium.

