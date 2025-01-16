Meeple in Brawl Stars is the latest Controller-class Brawler released in the ongoing Pizza Planet event. Players can purchase it from the event shop for 450 Pizza Slices, which can be obtained by participating in global contests and redeeming the free voucher link. Boasting 6000 HP at the maximum level, this character is known for dealing heavy damage but has a very slow reload speed.

This article lists the best game modes where Meeple in Brawl Stars can perform to its maximum capacity.

What are the best game modes for Meeple in Brawl Stars?

These are the best game modes for Meeple in Brawl Stars:

Gem Grab: Meeple shines in Gem Grab as a supportive lane or mid-Brawler. Its defensive capabilities allow it to hold its ground effectively and protect the Gem Carrier. Using its first Gadget, Mansions of Meeple, it can block opponents, control choke points, and protect teammates by creating barriers. Furthermore, Meeple's Super enables the Brawler and its teammates to shoot through walls, making it easier to disrupt the enemy Gem Carrier or eliminate enemies hiding behind cover.

Meeple in Brawl Stars thrives in the Hot Zone game mode due to its ability to control space effectively. Its Gadgets and Super provide tools to block opponents and maintain 100% control of the key zone for the required amount of time to win matches. Its passive playstyle suits Hot Zone, as it can fend off aggressive Brawlers while holding the zone with its sustained damage and zoning tools. Pairing its Rule Bending Star Power with other slow-reload Brawlers enhances its team’s performance in tight zone fights. Brawl Ball: Meeple performs well on more passive maps like Backyard Bowl but struggles on those dominated by aggressive or Hypercharged Brawlers. Its second Gadget — Rage Quit — can disrupt enemies by stunning them and canceling their key Supers in critical moments. Furthermore, its Mansions of Meeple Gadget can block the goal or prevent opponents from advancing, buying valuable time for its team.

Abilities of Meeple in Brawl Stars

Meeple is among the featured Brawlers in January 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Meeple is a unique Brawler in Brawl Stars with an average movement speed of 720. Its main attack allows it to fire a homing pawn, dealing 2600 damage at a 7.67-tile range. Each successful hit charges Meeple's Super by 21.125%.

When Meeple activates its Super, it tosses a 20-sided die, creating a two-tile radius area that lasts 10 seconds. Within this zone, Meeple and its allies can attack enemies from behind obstacles.

The Mansions of Meeple Gadget summons a dice wall, trapping enemies for four seconds and dealing 1000 damage. Meanwhile, the Ragequit Gadget pushes and stuns enemies within a large radius.

On the other hand, the Do Not Pass Go Star Power boosts Meeple's attack damage through obstacles by 600, while Rule Bending increases reload speed by 20% for allies in its Super.

