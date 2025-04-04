Best Klukai build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Klukai is an Elite rarity character who uses an Assault Rifle-type weapon. This Sentinel class doll has an attack range of 8 tiles and deals AoE Corrosion and Physical damage with her skills. Additionally, the character applies Toxic Infiltration, Corrosive Infusion debuffs on enemies, and Competitive Spirit buff on herself. Notably, she can also use her Ultimate skill again if she kills two or more enemies while using it once.

That said, here are the best attachments, keys, weapons, teams, skills explanation, and stats for Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best attachments for Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Phase Strike attachment (Image via Sunborn)

Here are the best Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium attachments for Klukai build:

Corrosion Boost

Phase Strike

Below are the best stats for the above-given attachments:

Attack%

Attack

Critical Damage

Critical Rate

Best weapons for Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Skylla weapon in GFL 2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

Below are the recommended Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium weapons for the best Klukai build:

Skylla (SSR): It is the character’s signature weapon, that increases her damage dealt to URNC units by 2.5%. If the enemy is weak to Corrosion debuffs, it increases the damage by an additional 2.5%.

Trait: It ignores 10% defense while exploiting the enemy’s weakness. If the enemy is weak to the Corrosion element, it ignores an additional 10% defense.

It ignores 10% defense while exploiting the enemy’s weakness. If the enemy is weak to the Corrosion element, it ignores an additional 10% defense. Effect: The weapon increases AoE Corrosion damage dealt by 15/17/19/21/23/25%. Every time she deals Corrosion damage, her damage dealt increases by 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4% (up to a maximum of 10/12/14/16/18/20%).

Planeta (SSR)

Trait: She gets one random attack buff for one turn if she has full HP when starting an action.

She gets one random attack buff for one turn if she has full HP when starting an action. Effect: When she kills an enemy, the damage of her active skills increases by 4/5/5/5/5/5% (can stack up to 5/5/6/7/8/8 by 1/1/2/2/2/3). Upon reaching 5/5/6/7/8/8, she gains 2/3/3/3/3/4 of Additional Movement using an active skill.

Heckler & Koch 416 (SR)

Trait: It ignores 10% defense while exploiting the enemy’s weakness. If the enemy is weak to the Corrosion element, it ignores an additional 10% defense.

It ignores 10% defense while exploiting the enemy’s weakness. If the enemy is weak to the Corrosion element, it ignores an additional 10% defense. Effect: It increases damage dealt by 10/12/14/16/18/20% while attacking two or more enemies.

Best Fixed Keys for Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Fixed Keys for the latest character (Image via Sunborn)

Here are the best Fixed Keys for Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Strong Support: She gains Confectance Index points every time her allies perform a Support Attack. It helps her recharge Ultimate quickly.

She gains Confectance Index points every time her allies perform a Support Attack. It helps her recharge Ultimate quickly. Limit Break: It reduces the width of her Ultimate skill’s effective area to three tiles and increases damage dealt for every tile reduced.

It reduces the width of her Ultimate skill’s effective area to three tiles and increases damage dealt for every tile reduced. One Fell Swoop: It increases her Ultimate Skill’s damage dealt by 30% if it hits only one target.

It increases her Ultimate Skill’s damage dealt by 30% if it hits only one target. No Mercy: Her Corrosive Infusion debuff gains a new effect that increases her damage dealt to enemies in Stability Break by 15%.

Her Corrosive Infusion debuff gains a new effect that increases her damage dealt to enemies in Stability Break by 15%. Moment of Doom: When the enemies inflicted with Toxic Infiltration debuff receive damage and survive, she applies one stack of Corrosive Infusion for two turns.

Commanders must equip her with Strong Support and Limit Break keys at all times. One Fell Swoop will work excellently in boss battles to deal extra damage. No Mercy works better after upgrading her to Fortification level 6 (V6). Lastly, Moment of Doom is for normal use until she gets a V6 upgrade.

Best teams for Klukai in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Petriya is one of the best teammates for Klukai (Image via Sunborn)

Below are the best teammates for Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Petriya with Mechty

Qiongjiu with Vector or Sharkry

Tololo with Springfield

Klukai’s skills in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Expand Tweet

Below are the details of her skills in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Swift Strike (Basic Skill): She selects one enemy and deals 80% Physical damage.

She selects one enemy and deals 80% Physical damage. Pinpoint Detonation (Active Skill 1): She selects an enemy and deals 80% AoE Corrosion damage. Additionally, she inflicts an extra attack that deals 60% AoE Corrosion damage to the selected target. The skill also pulls all enemies within three to one tile toward the center. If she kills an enemy, her Ultimate skill’s cooldown gets reduced by one turn and she gains two Confectance Index points. She applies one stack of Corrosive Infusion (for two turns) to the target if she doesn’t kill an enemy.

She selects an enemy and deals 80% AoE Corrosion damage. Additionally, she inflicts an extra attack that deals 60% AoE Corrosion damage to the selected target. The skill also pulls all enemies within three to one tile toward the center. If she kills an enemy, her Ultimate skill’s cooldown gets reduced by one turn and she gains two Confectance Index points. She applies one stack of Corrosive Infusion (for two turns) to the target if she doesn’t kill an enemy. Overpowering Corrosion (Active Skill 2): She selects one tile and deals 90% AoE Corrosion damage to all enemies within three tiles. Additionally, she applies the Toxic Infiltration debuff to them that lasts three turns. Enemies already affected by the debuff receive additional damage.

She selects one tile and deals 90% AoE Corrosion damage to all enemies within three tiles. Additionally, she applies the Toxic Infiltration debuff to them that lasts three turns. Enemies already affected by the debuff receive additional damage. Devastating Drift (Ultimate Skill): She selects one tile from four to eight tiles away in a straight line and deals 100% AoE Corrosion damage to enemies within five tiles. She gains an Additional Movement of six tiles. She can use her Ultimate skill again if it kills two or more targets.

She selects one tile from four to eight tiles away in a straight line and deals 100% AoE Corrosion damage to enemies within five tiles. She gains an Additional Movement of six tiles. She can use her Ultimate skill again if it kills two or more targets. Ellite’s Pride (Passive Skill): She becomes immune to control effects. When any of her Active skills deal damage, she gains one Competitive Spirit and applies one stack of Corrosive Infusion on the enemy for two turns. When she or her allies perform Corrosion attacks, she gains one Confectance Index point for every damage dealt. Her Ultimate skill’s cooldown is reduced by one turn for every three Confectance Index points she possesses.

Klukai’s stats in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Stats of the Elite rarity character (Image via Sunburn)

Here are the details of her stats in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium at max level:

Attack: 1031

1031 Defense: 592

592 Health: 2226

2226 Critical Hit: 20%

20% Stability Index: 10

10 Weakness I: Shotgun Ammo

Shotgun Ammo Attack Boost: 10%

10% Critical Damage: 120%

120% Action Points: 6

6 Weakness II: Electric

That concludes our Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium.

