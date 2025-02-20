Best tips for Squad Busters Hatchling Run event

The Squad Busters Hatchling Run event introduces the game's first PvE mode, where players face AI-controlled opponents instead of real competitors. This limited-time event offers various rewards, including chest doublers, triplers, and quadruples. Additionally, players can earn common, rare, and epic chests, each available up to five times.

Ad

This article provides tips for succeeding in the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event, which was launched as part of the Squad Update in February 2025.

What are the best tips for the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event?

Collect the chickens (Image via Supercell)

Follow these tips to succeed during the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event:

Ad

Trending

Prioritize fighter units: Unlike traditional Squad Busters matches, players cannot freely choose their units. Instead, they receive a pre-set lineup of 15 units, which remains the same throughout the event. Characters like Barbarian King, Hog Rider, Dynamike, and Colonel Ruffs are best suited for this event. Colonel Ruffs stands out as the best epic rarity unit due to his ability to boost fused units with additional damage and HP. Avoid picking Goblin, Craig, Shelly, and Mavis due to their lower combat efficiency.

Unlike traditional Squad Busters matches, players cannot freely choose their units. Instead, they receive a pre-set lineup of 15 units, which remains the same throughout the event. Characters like Barbarian King, Hog Rider, Dynamike, and Colonel Ruffs are best suited for this event. Colonel Ruffs stands out as the best epic rarity unit due to his ability to boost fused units with additional damage and HP. Avoid picking Goblin, Craig, Shelly, and Mavis due to their lower combat efficiency. Focus on fusions and coin management: Fusion plays a critical role in succeeding during the ongoing Squad Busters Hatchling Run event. Upgrading units ensures that squads remain powerful enough to handle the increasing difficulty of waves. Since the game follows standard Squad Busters mechanics where squad size impacts costs, it’s vital to manage coins wisely. Early waves do not drop coins, so it's crucial to rely on treasure chests for currency. The Hog Rider becomes indispensable for quick movement, while Jessie’s turret proves effective in blocking incoming enemies. Avoid overspending on weaker units and focus on building a balanced squad.

Fusion plays a critical role in succeeding during the ongoing Squad Busters Hatchling Run event. Upgrading units ensures that squads remain powerful enough to handle the increasing difficulty of waves. Since the game follows standard Squad Busters mechanics where squad size impacts costs, it’s vital to manage coins wisely. Early waves do not drop coins, so it's crucial to rely on treasure chests for currency. The Hog Rider becomes indispensable for quick movement, while Jessie’s turret proves effective in blocking incoming enemies. Avoid overspending on weaker units and focus on building a balanced squad. Optimize wave clearing: To increase chicken collection in the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event, focus on clearing waves effectively. Faster wave completion grants bonus time, providing more opportunities to gather chickens. The best approach it to place turrets strategically in corners to block enemy waves, followed by a collection of speed boots to enhance mobility and react faster. Furthermore, prioritizing high-value targets before engaging smaller enemies is the key to success in this event.

To increase chicken collection in the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event, focus on clearing waves effectively. Faster wave completion grants bonus time, providing more opportunities to gather chickens. The best approach it to place turrets strategically in corners to block enemy waves, followed by a collection of speed boots to enhance mobility and react faster. Furthermore, prioritizing high-value targets before engaging smaller enemies is the key to success in this event. Avoid stealing coins from teammates: Ensuring an even reward distribution is essential for success. However, it must be performed in a cooperative manner as stealing a teammate’s coins can weaken the team’s overall strength.

Ensuring an even reward distribution is essential for success. However, it must be performed in a cooperative manner as stealing a teammate’s coins can weaken the team’s overall strength. Strive for wave bonuses: In the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event, strive to clear waves as quickly as possible to maximize extra time for additional chicken collection.

In the Squad Busters Hatchling Run event, strive to clear waves as quickly as possible to maximize extra time for additional chicken collection. Utilize shared spells for team advantage: Heal and Rage spells affect nearby teammates, providing a shared buff. If a teammate activates one of these spells, stand close to them to receive the effect. This strategy enhances squad survival and damage output during battles.

Heal and Rage spells affect nearby teammates, providing a shared buff. If a teammate activates one of these spells, stand close to them to receive the effect. This strategy enhances squad survival and damage output during battles. Avoid standing in corners during monster attacks: Monsters can overwhelm you if you get stuck in corners, leading to unnecessary damage and loss of hatchlings.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback