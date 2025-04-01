Black Beacon: Release date, pre-registration rewards, and how to sign up

Black Beacon is an upcoming action RPG game for Android and iOS devices. After the Global Beta Test (GBT) in January 2025, the developers are all set to launch the title worldwide on April 10, 2025. Its pre-registration is already open and players can sign up for it until the global launch. The developers are also offering several rewards to players pre-registering for the title.

That said, this article provides the title’s release date and details all the pre-registration rewards as well as the process to sign up for it.

Global release date for the upcoming ARPG, Black Beacon

Black Beacon will be released globally on April 10, 2025. The title was received quite positively during the GBT held from January 8 to January 17, 2025. It was praised mainly for its story and overall aesthetics. The narrative revolves around seers, who time travel to ancient civilizations in a quest to save humanity.

The global launch will introduce a new main story chapter, additional side stories, side quests, and plenty of in-game events. All progress from the GBT will reset on the global launch, but Glohow will distribute rewards to the beta testers as a token of appreciation.

Rewards for players who pre-register for Black Beacon

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Glohow)

Glohow is offering three types of pre-registration rewards for players. One is for pre-registration on the digital storefronts, the second via email, and the third for pre-registration milestones. Here are the details:

Store pre-registration rewards

Exclusive custom for Zero

Email pre-registration rewards

Lost Time Key ✕ 10

Development Material Box ✕ 10

Milestone rewards

100k pre-registrations: 30,000 ✕ Orelium

250k pre-registrations: 5 ✕ Development Material Box

500k pre-registrations: 10 ✕ Lost Time Key

750k pre-registrations: Ninsar (in-game character)

1 million pre-registrations: 10 ✕ Time-Seeking Key

As of this writing, the title has achieved the milestone of 750k players, with a total of 872,589 registrations, unlocking rewards up to Ninsar. Players have nine days left to unlock all pre-registration rewards. So, here is a step-by-step guide for those who have yet to sign up.

How to sign up for Black Beacon

Players can sign up for the upcoming gacha game from digital storefronts and through email. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Steps to pre-register from the Google Play Store and App Store:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS devices.

Open the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS devices. Step 2: Type Black Beacon in the search bar and hit enter.

Type Black Beacon in the search bar and hit enter. Step 3: Open the title's page and click Install with the clock icon on Android and Pre-Order on iOS devices to pre-register.

Steps to pre-register through email:

Step 1: Go to the title’s official website,

Go to the title’s official website, Step 2: Click the Pre-register via Email button on the homepage, opening the PRE-REGISTER dialog box.

Click the Pre-register via Email button on the homepage, opening the PRE-REGISTER dialog box. Step 3: Choose your platform — between Android and iOS.

Choose your platform — between Android and iOS. Step 4: Type your email ID in the Email box.

Type your email ID in the Email box. Step 5: Agree to the Privacy Policy, Terms of Use, and List of available countries by checking the box.

Agree to the Privacy Policy, Terms of Use, and List of available countries by checking the box. Step 6: Hit the Pre-register Now button.

That concludes our guide on the release date, pre-registration rewards, and the process for signing up for the upcoming action RPG, Black Beacon.

