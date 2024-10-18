  • home icon
  • Boori's Spooky Tales codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Boori's Spooky Tales codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

By Karthik Bindumon
Modified Jan 31, 2025 21:22 IST
There are many Boori
There are many Boori's Spooky Tales codes (Image via Super Planet)
Contents

Boori's Spooky Tales codes offer various rewards, including virtual currency, unique items, and bonuses that assist players in their progression through the game. Set in a world filled with ghosts and adventures, this idle role-playing game follows the tale of Boori, a former human exorcist who has now transformed into a raven. Players will have to face different obstacles and villains while controlling him.

The game features an auto-battle and growth system that enables the player to improve Boori’s skills without actively playing. Players can choose between various costumes and skills. This article will list all the current and past codes for Boori’s Spooky Tales, how to use them, and possible problems players may face.

Note: All active codes were tested till January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Boori's Spooky Tales are available.

All active Boori's Spooky Tales codes

The following Boori's Spooky Tales are currently valid:

  • CODEREWARDSNEWYEARCROWN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards (New)
  • SUPER2025: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • 2024PLANET: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • KNIGHTELENA: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • HUNTERWINTER: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • LEVELUPGOGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • NOVLEVELING: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • NEWCROWN11: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • CROWNSAGA11: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SMSSELENE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SUPERPUMPKIN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DSDICEGAME: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • MINERPUBLI: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BOOMERANGCAT: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • AIRSHIP2GOOD: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • AIRSHIP2GOGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DMG1STANNIV: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • GODEMONSQUAD: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • LETSGOHUNTER: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • HUNTDUNGEON: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DEMONSQUAD7: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BIRDALLIANCE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • AUGDELUSION: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SMSNEWALICE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • NEWCHEFREX: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • MAGESUMMER: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • 3KINGDOMSGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • 3KINGDOMS71: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • WATERNUMBEEL: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • GOGODELUSION: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • 2024DELUSION: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BATTLEMAGIC: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • GOBATTLEMAGE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • 2024SUPERX4: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • ARCHMAGEGOGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • AIRSHIPIDOL: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • ARCHMAGE2024: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BOORISNEWPET: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DEMIGODERA: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • NURSELAVILIN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SMSFOXHARU: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • GOBOOMERANG: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • NEWBOOMERANG: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SMSBOSSARIEL: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • LIGHTNING100: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • NEWTECH0307: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SUPERMARCH: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BOORIMARCH: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DRAGONBOORI: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SWEETCROW24: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DEMIGODBOSS: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SKILLBOORI8: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • LUCKYBIRD24: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • HONEYCROW77: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • CROWDUNGEON: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SUPERNEWYEAR: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • DRAWCROW: Redeem the gift code for Gold x20,000
  • QUIZCROW9: Redeem the gift code for Weapon Draw Tickets x50, Hat Draw Tickets x50, Belt Draw Tickets x50
  • NEWYEARBIRD: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • EVILGOBLIN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SSOCUTE77: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • SPOOKYTALES: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BLACKCROW: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards
  • BOORISGIFT: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

List of expired Boori's Spooky Tales codes

Below is a list of the game's expired codes:

  • SSOCUTE77
  • BOORI3000
  • HELLOCROW2
  • JAMONG27
  • SSOGIFT27
  • SPOOKYTALES
  • BLACKCROW
  • BOORISGIFT

How to redeem active Boori's Spooky Tales codes

Using codes effectively will help you level up quickly (Image via Super Planet)
Using codes effectively will help you level up quickly (Image via Super Planet)

To redeem the gift codes in Booris Spooky Tales, follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Launch the Game: Open Boori's Spooky Tales on your device.
  2. Access Your Profile: Tap your profile image located in the top left corner of the main screen.
  3. Select Register Coupon Option: Look for the "Register Coupon" option in the menu.
  4. Enter the Code: Type or paste any active code into the provided text field.
  5. Confirm Redemption: Click "REDEEM" to claim your rewards.

If the code is valid, you will receive a notification of the items you will receive.

Boori's Spooky Tales codes and their importance

Codes grant items that can make gameplay easier (Image via Super Planet)
Codes grant items that can make gameplay easier (Image via Super Planet)

These codes improve players’ experience and enjoyment with exclusive items. They offer rewards that can boost advancement and, unlike other codes, let players access more content without the annoyance of having to gather resources. Also, they are used by developers to incentivize players and maintain the active audience of the game.

How to fix Boori's Spooky Tales codes troubleshooting

It is important to make sure the code is written with the correct letters and characters to avoid any redemption issues. Please make sure the code is still valid before using it. Furthermore, codes can be rejected if your network isn't working correctly.

Reboots usually fix problems other than those listed above. If these steps do not resolve the issue, you can contact the game's support team.

Where to find new Boori's Spooky Tales codes?

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail (Image via Super Planet)
Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail (Image via Super Planet)

Code announcements are usually made through Boori's Spooky Tales' Facebook page. New codes are also released within the game through banners and notifications.

Additionally, you can follow Boori's Spooky Tales subreddits, or other gaming channels to get updates about new codes.

FAQs on Boori's Spooky Tales codes

What are the latest codes in Boori's Spooky Tales?

The latest active code is LEVELUPGOGO.

When are the new codes released in Boori's Spooky Tales?

For the most up-to-date information, players should keep an eye on official announcements during special events or updates on Facebook.

