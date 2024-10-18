Boori's Spooky Tales codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Boori's Spooky Tales codes offer various rewards, including virtual currency, unique items, and bonuses that assist players in their progression through the game. Set in a world filled with ghosts and adventures, this idle role-playing game follows the tale of Boori, a former human exorcist who has now transformed into a raven. Players will have to face different obstacles and villains while controlling him.

The game features an auto-battle and growth system that enables the player to improve Boori’s skills without actively playing. Players can choose between various costumes and skills. This article will list all the current and past codes for Boori’s Spooky Tales, how to use them, and possible problems players may face.

Note: All active codes were tested till January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Boori's Spooky Tales are available.

All active Boori's Spooky Tales codes

The following Boori's Spooky Tales are currently valid:

CODEREWARDSNEWYEARCROWN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards (New)

SUPER2025: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

2024PLANET: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

KNIGHTELENA: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

HUNTERWINTER: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

LEVELUPGOGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

NOVLEVELING: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

NEWCROWN11: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

CROWNSAGA11: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SMSSELENE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SUPERPUMPKIN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DSDICEGAME: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

MINERPUBLI: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BOOMERANGCAT: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

AIRSHIP2GOOD: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

AIRSHIP2GOGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DMG1STANNIV: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

GODEMONSQUAD: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

LETSGOHUNTER: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

HUNTDUNGEON: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DEMONSQUAD7: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BIRDALLIANCE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

AUGDELUSION: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SMSNEWALICE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

NEWCHEFREX: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

MAGESUMMER: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

3KINGDOMSGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

3KINGDOMS71: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

WATERNUMBEEL: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

GOGODELUSION: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

2024DELUSION: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BATTLEMAGIC: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

GOBATTLEMAGE: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

2024SUPERX4: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

ARCHMAGEGOGO: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

AIRSHIPIDOL: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

ARCHMAGE2024: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BOORISNEWPET: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DEMIGODERA: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

NURSELAVILIN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SMSFOXHARU: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

GOBOOMERANG: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

NEWBOOMERANG: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SMSBOSSARIEL: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

LIGHTNING100: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

NEWTECH0307: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SUPERMARCH: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BOORIMARCH: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DRAGONBOORI: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SWEETCROW24: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DEMIGODBOSS: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SKILLBOORI8: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

LUCKYBIRD24: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

HONEYCROW77: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

CROWDUNGEON: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SUPERNEWYEAR: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

DRAWCROW: Redeem the gift code for Gold x20,000

QUIZCROW9: Redeem the gift code for Weapon Draw Tickets x50, Hat Draw Tickets x50, Belt Draw Tickets x50

NEWYEARBIRD: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

EVILGOBLIN: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SSOCUTE77: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

SPOOKYTALES: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BLACKCROW: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

BOORISGIFT: Redeem the gift code for exclusive rewards

List of expired Boori's Spooky Tales codes

Below is a list of the game's expired codes:

SSOCUTE77

BOORI3000

HELLOCROW2

JAMONG27

SSOGIFT27

SPOOKYTALES

BLACKCROW

BOORISGIFT

How to redeem active Boori's Spooky Tales codes

Using codes effectively will help you level up quickly (Image via Super Planet)

To redeem the gift codes in Booris Spooky Tales, follow the steps mentioned below:

Launch the Game: Open Boori's Spooky Tales on your device. Access Your Profile: Tap your profile image located in the top left corner of the main screen. Select Register Coupon Option: Look for the "Register Coupon" option in the menu. Enter the Code: Type or paste any active code into the provided text field. Confirm Redemption: Click "REDEEM" to claim your rewards.

If the code is valid, you will receive a notification of the items you will receive.

Boori's Spooky Tales codes and their importance

Codes grant items that can make gameplay easier (Image via Super Planet)

These codes improve players’ experience and enjoyment with exclusive items. They offer rewards that can boost advancement and, unlike other codes, let players access more content without the annoyance of having to gather resources. Also, they are used by developers to incentivize players and maintain the active audience of the game.

How to fix Boori's Spooky Tales codes troubleshooting

It is important to make sure the code is written with the correct letters and characters to avoid any redemption issues. Please make sure the code is still valid before using it. Furthermore, codes can be rejected if your network isn't working correctly.

Reboots usually fix problems other than those listed above. If these steps do not resolve the issue, you can contact the game's support team.

Where to find new Boori's Spooky Tales codes?

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail (Image via Super Planet)

Code announcements are usually made through Boori's Spooky Tales' Facebook page. New codes are also released within the game through banners and notifications.

Additionally, you can follow Boori's Spooky Tales subreddits, or other gaming channels to get updates about new codes.

FAQs on Boori's Spooky Tales codes

What are the latest codes in Boori's Spooky Tales?

The latest active code is LEVELUPGOGO.

When are the new codes released in Boori's Spooky Tales?

For the most up-to-date information, players should keep an eye on official announcements during special events or updates on Facebook.

