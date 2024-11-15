Brawl Stars creator codes (January 2025): How to use, best creators, and more

Brawl Stars creator codes for January 2025 can help you support your favorite Brawl Stars content creators. While most games provide codes to help the players get some free in-game assets or other items, Supercell games use codes to help the content creators. You can use these whenever you make a purchase from the in-game store, you can enter the code of your favorite creator, and that creator will benefit from it.

Enter the in-game shop and in the section called “Content Creator Boost” you will get to enter the code and show your support to your favorite creators. This article discusses a step-by-step guide on the whole process. First, check out all the active Brawl Stars codes for January 2025, below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

All Brawl Stars creator codes (January 2025)

Expand Tweet

Trending

akari

adam

alexcalibur

Alvaro845

amie

anikilo

artube

ark

ashtax

AshBS

aj

atchiin

aurelcoc

aurum

axael

Bangskot

bt1

bash

bbok

bigspin

jaso

bisect

bigvale

brocast

brad

brunoclash

bucanero

brawlify

buf

ChiefAvalon

clash champs

carbonfin

clashgames

consty

clashdicas

coltonw83

cos

corrupt

cosmic

crux

cptnben

cwa

cwc

deckshop

DavidK

decow

drekzenn

Destro

elchiki

echo

ewe

eric

flobby

fullfrontage

ferre

GEDI

galadon

gouloulou

godson

gizmo

grax

guzzo

heybrother

itzu

joe

jojonas

jsgod

judo

june

kfc

Kairos

kiokio

klaus

kius

Lex

ladyb

landi

lukas

lightpollux

lazer

malcaide

maxi

menerv

Molt

morte

moose

mbf

nat

nana

naxiva

trample

twenty

nery

noobs

Nyte

OJ

optimus

ouah

owl

oyungemisi

puuki

pitbulfera

PAT

radical

rey

ray

pioupiou

romain

royaleapi

rozetmen

ruruglou

sidekick

sirtag

shelbi

sitrox

soking

Skullcrusher

spartafail

spuik

starlist

Stats

stats

sumit007

surgicalgoblin

suzie

thechicken

thehuntah

trymacs

cauemp

vinho

WithZack

wonderbrad

yde

yosoyrick

zmot

Zsomac

Some creators have also been providing QR codes for their viewers to scan them. This process makes it easier to show your support to your favorite creators. However, we could not include those codes into this article. For that, you have to follow the videos of your favorite creator and take a screenshot whenever they show their QR code. Then you can scan it later to show your support.

That said, many new players might get confused about how to use these codes. Check out the next segment for the step-by-step guide on how to claim the Brawl Stars codes for January 2025.

Also Read: Brawl Stars 2025 roadmap revealed: New collaborations, brawlers, and a lot more

How to use Brawl Stars creator codes

Expand Tweet

Claiming Brawl Stars creator codes is easy and improves your experience while helping your favorite content creators. Here’s how to do it:

Open Brawl Stars: Open the game on your mobile device.

Open the game on your mobile device. Go to the Shop menu: Click on the shop icon on the left of the main screen.

Click on the shop icon on the left of the main screen. Scroll to Content Creator Boost: Look for the section marked as “Content Creator Boost.”

Look for the section marked as “Content Creator Boost.” Press Enter Code: Click on the “Enter Code” button under this section.

Click on the “Enter Code” button under this section. Type in the creator code: Exactly type your creator’s code.

Exactly type your creator’s code. Confirm your entry: Click on the “OK” button.

When you've entered the code, you will support the creator while enjoying other benefits.

Best content creators that you should support with Brawl Stars creator codes

In addition to helping content creators grow through their respective Brawl Stars creator codes, it enhances your gameplay experience. Here are some top creators worth following:

KairosTime gives information on game dynamics and techniques in a humorous way.

gives information on game dynamics and techniques in a humorous way. Lex is a highly useful channel for tips regarding specific Brawlers and approaches to particular modes.

is a highly useful channel for tips regarding specific Brawlers and approaches to particular modes. In a somewhat playful and silly manner, Beaker’s Lab is a combination of gameplay and information that's fun to watch.

is a combination of gameplay and information that's fun to watch. Best known for his strategy guides and tutorials, Judo Sloth is all about teaching players how to play the game as effectively as possible.

How to make your own Brawl Stars creator code

Making your own Brawl Stars creator code is a great opportunity if you're an aspiring content creator. Here's how to do it:

Eligibility criteria:

Need to have a minimum of 100 subscribers or followers on YouTube, 25 on Twitch, or 1,000 on TikTok.

Must be at least 16 years old.

Should have a positive track record and demonstrate good behavior toward other creators and community managers.

Step-by-Step guide to creating your creator code:

Visit the Supercell Creators website. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Go To Application" icon. Enter your age. Provide your Supercell ID. Select the platform where you upload your content. Complete the verification process.

Note that completing these steps does not guarantee that you'll receive a creator code. A community manager will review your profile and content over the next few days to decide whether to grant you one.

FAQs on Brawl Stars creator codes

What do the players get from the creator codes?

Gamers get various incentives like gems, star points, or special skins in case they use a creator code at the time of buying something.

How does one apply for a Creator Code?

To apply for a creator code, one has to become a member of Supercell’s Creator Program based on certain conditions, e.g., the number of subscribers on YouTube or Twitch.

How long does support for a creator last?

Support for a creator is indefinite but can be revoked if you update your code or delete it from your Brawl Stars account settings. Every time you use the game after entering a code, that support carries on for as long as it is active.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback