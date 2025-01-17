Brawl Stars Ivy Belle skin: Cost, design, and more

Brawl Stars' Ivy Belle skin is an exciting addition that enhances the game's vibrant character roster. This skin for the popular character Belle makes her even more appealing to the community. In the game, cosmetics hold significant value as they enhance player identity and showcase individual style.

In this article, we will explore the Ivy Belle skin's cost, design, and gameplay animation.

Cost of Brawl Stars Ivy Belle skin

Brawl Stars Ivy Belle skin (Image via Supercell)

The Ivy Belle skin is categorized as a Super Rare skin and can be purchased for 69 Gems or 2750 Bling. This pricing places it within an accessible range for players who are looking to customize their brawlers without spending excessively.

Trending

Skins typically range from 30 to 300 Gems, depending on their rarity and exclusivity. This makes Ivy Belle a reasonably priced option for collectors and casual players alike.

Design of Brawl Stars Ivy Belle skin

Ivy Belle's design is inspired by nature, featuring vibrant green hues that reflect her botanical theme. The skin transforms Belle into a character adorned with floral motifs and plant-like features, creating a striking visual that stands out in the game.

This design does more than enhance her appearance. It aligns with the overall aesthetic of the Brawl Stars universe, where character skins often reflect unique themes and personalities.

Brawl Stars Ivy Belle skin: Gameplay animation

Ivy Belle's gameplay animation in Brawl Stars reflects a botanical theme. Her main attack, Shocker, now features vibrant floral effects as she fires long range bolts that bounce between nearby enemies, adding a visually stunning element to her rapid-fire capability.

The Super animation displays a blooming flower as she marks her enemy, increasing the damage they receive until defeated or marked again. Ivy Belle's gadgets, Nest Egg and Reverse Polarity, are enhanced with nature-inspired visuals. They deploy traps adorned with petals, allowing her attacks to bounce off walls with a flourish.

Ivy Belle's gameplay animation includes distinctive effects that further immerse players in her character. These animations are designed to complement her abilities, making her not just visually appealing but also functional during matches. Players can expect special attack animations and victory poses that showcase her floral theme.

The Ivy Belle skin is more than just a cosmetic upgrade, it embodies the spirit of creativity and fun that Brawl Stars is known for. With its affordable price point, appealing design, and added gameplay features, it offers players an excellent opportunity to personalize their experience.

For more Brawl Stars-related articles, keep following Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback