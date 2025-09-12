  • home icon
  Brawl Stars maintenance (September 12, 2025): All upcoming fixes explored

Brawl Stars maintenance (September 12, 2025): All upcoming fixes explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 12, 2025 09:03 GMT
Brawl Stars maintenance, Maintenance break brawl stars
The Brawl Stars maintenance will bring a few bug fixes to the game (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars maintenance on September 12, 2025, will introduce plenty of bug fixes to improve your gameplay experience during the second week of the Subway Surfers collaboration event. In a post on X, Supercell shared all the issues it would be tackling this time, such as Gale and Shade’s Hypercharge charge rates, Nani’s Super projectile movement, and more.

This article takes a look at the bug fixes coming to Brawl Stars after the maintenance break.

Brawl Stars maintenance today: All bug fixes

Supercell addressed at least six bugs in the X post, stating that they will be fixed during the Brawl Stars maintenance break today. They are as follows:

  • Gale’s Super and Shade’s Hypercharge charge rates will be correct after the maintenance.
  • Nani’s Super projectile movement speed will start increasing over time.
  • Dash Gadgets activated near walls will no longer cause the Brawlers to dash along the wall to the other side.
  • “Win Games with X Brawler” Records will start progressing correctly with modes featuring modifiers.
  • Kit will not skip his Super animation by using Subway Supers any longer.
  • The issue causing game modes featuring the Subway Supers Modifier to not have the Subway Supers available on certain matches will be fixed.
These fixes come just as the second week of the Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers collaboration goes live, and they’re expected to improve gameplay a lot.

When could Brawl Stars maintenance end today?

Usually, Supercell reposts the maintenance announcement to declare when the break has ended. While the developer stated that today’s downtime would be short, it has been nearly two hours (as of writing), and the game remains offline.

The maintenance began at around 7:00 am UTC and, based on previous patterns, is expected to conclude by 8:30 am UTC.

Board the Mega Train in Brawl Stars

For the second week of the Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers collaboration, Supercell has launched a new Club event. During its run, you receive three tickets daily, which can be used to participate in matches and earn Rail Tracks (event tokens). Accumulating enough event tokens with your Club can help you win a Grafitti Leon skin.

New Hypercharges for Trunk, Ollie, Finx, and Byron have also arrived in the in-game shop for 524 Gems.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
