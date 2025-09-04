Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event: Schedule and event details explored

The Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event is live now with special Subway Supers that give you different abilities, tons of new features, skins, and more. According to the official X post, it will last for four weeks. Each week, a new sub-event will take place and will offer different rewards.This article will talk about everything you need to know about the new Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event. Read on to learn more.Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event: Schedule and moreThe Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event went live on September 4, 2025, and it will last in the game until September 30, 2025.You will travel through four different cities in the next four weeks in Brawl Stars, where you can use the new, temporary Subway Supers in different game modes to increase your chances of winning.Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event: Event scheduleThe Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event is divided into four weeks. Check out the schedule and other details for each week below:Week 1: New YorkIt began on September 4, 2025, and will run until September 10, 2025. The game mode is Subway Run, where you participate with nine other players and race around different maps. The first to pass through all the maps wins the game.Subway Run game mode gameplay (Image via Supercell)Defeats take you back to the last checkpoint you passed.Taking down other players gives a temporary speed boost.Each map has a Guard chasing after you.Trains are passing through the map that deals damage if they hit you.Week 2: BerlinWeek 2 begins on September 11, 2025, and ends on September 17, 2025. It features a Club Event called the Mega Train. During this event, you must collect rails with your club to progress on a shared Club Track. There will be rewards for all the club members, and the Grafitti Leon skin will be the highest reward from this event.Week 3: RioThe third week of the event begins on September 18, 2025, and will last until September 24, 2025. The third week will be the new Brawler Mina's release event in Brawl Stars.You get three tickets daily to participate in the event, where you play random game modes featuring a pick phase like Mega Pig. Mina will be available in game modes like Brawl Ball, Wipeout, and Gem Grab.Every two wins assure Brawler-themed boxes that bring special in-game bonuses, and you can unlock Mina after opening 14 boxes. However, if you get Mina from one of the boxes before opening the 14th box, the 14th box will give a special Mythic Skin instead.Week 4: TokyoThe fourth week of the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event begins on September 24, 2025, and ends on September 30, 2025. There will be a daily contest this week, where you must compete in and aim for high scores in every game. The higher you rank, the more Rails (event tokens) you will get.The new Raining Coins modifierThe developer also added a new Raining Coins modifier, where:Coins spawn randomly during games. Pick up coins to earn bonus rewards at the end of the match.You also get the coins picked up by teammates.You can only keep the coins you win during the game.There is a Daily Coin cap from the modifier.Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event: What are Rails and how to get them?Rails are the event-exclusive tokens for the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event; collecting them can help you earn event-exclusive skins, in-game bonuses, and more.You can get them from Daily Wins, as they replace the Daily Starr Drops during the collab. You can also get them from completing Quests every week, from the Mega Train Club event, Contests, and Content Creator Bounties.You can get 100 Rails from Contests.Daily Wins can grant you up to 189 Rails.You can get up to 150 Rails from Special Quests.The Mega Train Club Event can help you earn up to 160 Rails.You can collect five Rails from the Supercell Store.Content Creators can give away up to 20 Rails as freebies for their followers.Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event: Boom Boxes and Subway Supers explainedYou can earn Boom Boxes by collecting Rails and progressing through the reward track of the Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers collaboration event. Each box is filled with goodies, including special event rewards like Subway Surfers skins, Street and Graffiti skins, and more.You can get the Frank Byron, Tricky Janet, Jam Master Hank, Grafitti Alli, Grafitti Stu, and DJ Poco skins from the Boom Boxes.You can get the Jake Ollie skin from the reward track (Image via Supercell)However, do note that skins like Jake Ollie (available from Event Track), Streetwater Emz, Hyperbeat Emz, and Techwear Emz (Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus skins), Grafitti Leon (available from Club Event on Week 2), and Grafitti Mina (part of Mina's box release) won't be in the Boom Boxes.The developer is also bringing eight special temporary Subway Supers, and each has three different upgrade levels. Once you equip them, an extra Joystick like Supers will be available in matches, tapping on which will help you use the Supers.There are eight Subway Supers, and you can use any of them in maps featuring Subway Super Modifiers. Check out the special Supers below:Super Sneakers: Helps you jump over an obstacle and gain a temporary speed boost and shield after landing.Brawler Magnet: Grab and pull a Brawler towards you.Hoverboard Charge: Go through obstacles and opponents, damaging them and stunning them at the end.Barier Trap: Trap opponents with rain barriers.Jetpack: Fly and attack opponents from above while leaving a slowing spray paint trail.Fast Track: Shoot damaging train track projectiles that you can later surf through to move faster.Stereo Blast: Blast a musical wave that pushes enemies back and heals your teammates.Pogo Pull: Pull yourself towards opponents or obstacles.This explains everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event. There is a great chance for players to earn some cosmetics and bonuses to boost their in-game progress. They can also get one of the new brawlers for free during this event.