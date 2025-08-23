Leak hints at Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration: Expected release date, new brawler Mina, and more

While Brawl Talk is still a week away, leaks from reliable content creators have revealed plenty of information about the upcoming Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration. There are also leaks about the two new Brawlers, Ziggy and Mina, who will arrive in-game with the next update, and the community is excited to learn more about them.This article discloses everything we know so far from the leaks about the upcoming Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration and the new Brawler Mina. Read on to learn more.Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration: Expected release date and skinsAccording to the official X post from popular content creator @BrawlStarsBTLN, the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event will launch on September 2, 2025, a day after the conclusion of the Brawl Stars Demons event. The collaboration will arrive in the 42nd season of the game and last for a month before concluding on October 2, 2025.According to the post, Emz will get the Brawl Pass skin during the collaboration. The same post also mentions October 2, 2025, as the starting day of the 43rd Brawl Stars season, Brawl-o-ween. This season is also expected to last a little more than a month before concluding on November 6, 2025. A Crow skin will be featured in this season's Brawl Pass. However, this information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Therefore, readers should refrain from jumping to conclusions before the official announcement.Another post from the same creator reveals the skins that will arrive with the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event in Brawl Stars Season 42. According to it, you can also get a Leon Skin from the Club event during this collaboration.BTLN @BrawlStarsBTLNLINK🚨 BRAWL STARS x SUBWAY SURFERS EVENT 🚨 WHAT'S COMING: - NEW Leon Skin from the Club Event 🦎 - NEW Emz Skin from the Brawl Pass ⭐ - NEW, FREE Ollie Skin for collecting x340 Rails 🛹 - The rest of the Subway Surfers Skins will be available in Boomboxes 🎵 - Special Event HubAlso read: Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table seasonThe post also mentioned certain other details about the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event. These are:You can collect 340 Rails (possibly event-exclusive tokens for the collab event) to get a free Ollie skin.Other Subway Surfers skins (for Brawlers like Stu, Alli, and others) will be available in boomboxes.There will be a Special Event Hub with an Event Calendar, live Rail Tracker, and rewards for collecting Rails.Some Subway Surfers Power-ups can also appear in this season (just like the power-ups in the SpongeBob collab event).Mina in Brawl Stars: Leaked details exploredTwo new Brawlers are expected to be announced in the upcoming Brawl Talk 2025. Among them, leaks of Ziggy arriving in Brawl Stars have been circulating in the community for quite some time; therefore, the community is quite aware of his powers.Also read: All Brawl Stars Demonic AbilitiesHowever, since leaks of Mina in Brawl Stars began to circulate only recently, many players are trying to learn more about the Brawler before the announcement. In this segment, we will discuss Mina.Check out Mina's Gadgets below:Windmill Gyration: Mina creates a wind wall that lasts for seconds, blocking projectile attacks. Cooldown time: 10 seconds.Dance Without End: If Mina's next Super skill hits the target, it will be charged immediately. Cooldown time: 12 seconds.Check out Mina's Star Powers below:Flowing Clouds and Flowing Water: Mina also receives healing for 50% of the damage dealt when performing the third move of her combo.Amazing Skills: Mina's Super skill can imprison enemies in place.While there are no certain details about the Basic Attack and Super of Mina in Brawl Stars, it seems like she throws bullets with her basic attacks, and every shot has a recoil, which pushes her back a little. Mina's Super seems like a tornado that deals damage and knocks the enemy airborne for a brief moment.However, note that all information we've shared about the upcoming Brawl Stars Subway Surfers collaboration event and new brawlers is based on leaks and is subject to change. Therefore, you should wait until the Brawl Talk next week for the confirmation before jumping to conclusions.