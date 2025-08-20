  • home icon
Leak showcase all Demonic Abilities for Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event of August 2025

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 20, 2025 11:39 GMT
Brawl Stars Demons event August 2025,
All potential Demonic Abilities for the upcoming Brawl Stars Demons event (Image via Supercell)

As announced in the previous Brawl Talk, the developers are preparing for the second phase of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event in August 2025. While Supercell is yet to announce a release date for this phase, popular content creators have started posting leaks. In one such recent leak on X, @BrawlStarsBTLN shared the Demonic Abilities arriving in this phase.

This article will talk about everything we know so far about the leaked Demonic Abilities and the second phase of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Brawl Stars Angels and Demons (August 2025): Schedule and all leaked Demonic Abilities

The second phase of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event is scheduled to go live on August 21, 2025, alongside the release of Trunk, the upcoming new Brawler in Brawl Stars. It will run for 12 days before concluding on September 1.

Popular Brawl Stars content creator @BrawlStarsBTLN recently leaked the potential Dmeonic Abilities arriving in this phase of the Brawl Stars Angels and Demons event. Some of them show secondary traits that can only be unlocked when combined with other traits.

Here are all the Demonic Abilities set to arrive in the upcoming event:

  • Recurring Nightmare: Helps you to turn invisible after defeating an enemy Brawler. Demonic projectiles also return to you if you use them with Reaper's Scythe or Demonic Rage.
  • Devilish Spite: Taking damage can charge your Super. And if you use it alongside Demon Fire or Cursed Memento, your Demon Pets will leave a damaging area effect when defeated.
  • Reaper's Scythe: Your Main Attacks Fire Demonic Projectiles.
  • Demonic Rage: Using your Super can also fire Demonic Projectiles.
  • Unholy Horde: The Super charges faster, and your pets will have more health when you use this ability alongside the Demon Fire ability.
  • Evil Exchange: Defeating an enemy Brawler spawns a damaging and demonic area effect.
  • Demon Fire: Demon Fire helps you summon a Demon Pet for defeating an enemy Brawler. When used with Evil Exchange, the demonic area effects will be on fire.
  • Cursed Memento: A Demon Pet will spawn in place of a defeated ally. When used alongside Reaper's Scythe or Demonic Rage, the Demonic Projectiles leave behind a demonic area effect.
All of these abilities may be unlocked from the beginning of the event. However, you'd need to win matches to unlock the slots where you'd put these abilities.

Almost all Demonic Skins (including Hypercharge Skin for Mortis + Chromas) will be available in the Demonic Starr Drops, and they will be available for Brawlers you are yet to unlock. You can get Demonic Starr Drops from daily play rewards, contests, and more, and you can unlock the Infernal Fang skin for free once you have earned 100 Demonic Starr Drops.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.







