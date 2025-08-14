How to get Knight Amber skin for free in Brawl Stars

Players now have the opportunity to get the Knight Amber skin for free in Brawl Stars. The developers recently announced an upcoming event that can help players acquire one of the best-looking skins of the Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season. According to the announcement, the event is scheduled to begin on August 14, 2025.
This article explains how to get the Knight Amber skin for free in Brawl Stars.
Challenge event to get Knight Amber skin for free in Brawl Stars: Schedule and more
According to the game's official X post, the event that can help you get the Knight Amber skin for free in Brawl Stars begins on August 14, 2025. It will remain live in the game until August 20, 2025.
- Step 1: Launch the game.
- Step 2: Click the "Events" button beside the "Play" button at the bottom right corner of your screen.
- Step 3: Select the Knight Amber Skin Challenge.
- Step 4: Register nine wins in the event to get the skin for free.
All the games you play in this event will be in the Trophy Thieves game mode, where you must carry your opponent's trophy from their zone to yours to win. You must register nine victories to get the Knight Amber skin for free in Brawl Stars. However, note that you only get four chances to complete nine wins.
You will acquire nine Starr Drops from the event, one for each victory. The ninth win will help you get the Starr Drop and the Knight Amber skin in Brawl Stars.
Brawl Stars featured eight skins in the Knights of the Starr Table season. While the King Starrthur Bo, King Bo, and Knight Bo skins are only available for players purchasing the Brawl Pass and the Brawl Pass Plus, the rest of the skins are available for gems in the in-game shop.
The Quest for Quests community event is also live now, where the community must complete 100 million quests every 24 hours to get certain in-game bonuses.