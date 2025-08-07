Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event: Schedule rewards, and more

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:18 GMT
Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event
The Quest for Quests Community Event is live now (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event goes live today (August 7, 2025) and will help you earn plenty of rewards for completing different quests. Players are challenged to complete 100 Million Quests every day during this event as a community, and they get rewards for completing the milestones every day.

This article sheds some light on the Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community event. Read on to plan your screentime for the game accordingly for the next few days to earn some of the best rewards.

Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event: Schedule and event mechanics

The Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community event will run from August 7 to 18, 2025. Every day, a new milestone bar will appear in the in-game news section. The bar will be full when 100 million Quests are completed by the community every 24 hours.

Each day, when 100 million Quests are completed within a day, a D20 will be rolled. The number gotten from the roll corresponds to a reward the player will get. However, if the goal of the day is not achieved, they will not get the reward for the day. All the rolls will be streamed live on the social media channels.

The developer also announced that players will get extra Quests every day, and completing them can help them boost their progress in the Community Event. Players will get two dice rolls if the goal is achieved on the final day of the event, and it will help them earn two rewards on that day.

Each number on the D20 is associated with different rewards (Image via Supercell)
You can get a free Knight Doug skin if you roll a 20 on any of the days during this event. The developer has also mentioned you can get the same reward multiple times, but if you get the same cosmetics twice, you'll get the fallback reward.

Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event: All rewards

The Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event has different rewards associated with different numbers of the D20. Here's the full list:

  • 1 - 1 gem
  • 2 - Sword Spray (fallback = 100 Coins)
  • 3 - Torch Spray (fallback = 100 Coins)
  • 4 - 200 Coins
  • 5 - Carnaval Player Icon (fallback = 200 Coins)
  • 6 - Critical Failure Icon (fallback = 200 Coins)
  • 7 - Robot Knight Icon (fallback = 200 Coins)
  • 8 - Bling Box Emote (fallback = 500 Coins)
  • 9 - 1000 Bling
  • 10 - 200 Credits
  • 11 - 300 Power Points
  • 12 - 500 Coins
  • 13 - 10 Random Starr Drops
  • 14 - True Gold Doug Skin (fallback = 25000 Coins)
  • 15 - Legendary Starr Drop
  • 16 - 500 Credits
  • 17 - 1000 Coins
  • 18 - Ultra Trophy Box
  • 19 - Hypercharge Drop
  • 20 - Knight Doug Skin (fallback = 100 Gems)
The Brawl Stars Quest for Quests Community Event arrived amid the Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season. You can get one of the season-exclusive skins (the Knight Doug skin) from the community event. So, if you are a skin collector, this is a great chance for you to grab the new skin for free.

The developer announced that there will be a giveaway for 1000 Brawl Pass Plus after the event. While the winners of the giveaway will be chosen randomly, those who complete the most Quests will have a higher chance of getting a Brawl Pass Plus for free.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Edited by Angad Sharma
