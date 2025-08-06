Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season: Launch date, all skins, and more

The Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season will be live soon with eight new skins, a new title, a new Brawler, and a lot more for the community. Trunk will arrive in the upcoming Knights of the Starr Table season as well. The developer announced the arrival of the new season with an official X post.This article will discuss everything we know so far about the Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season to help readers stay informed ahead of its launch.Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table: Release date and all skinsBrawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season arrives on August 7, 2025. The new season will arrive with a new Brawler, new rewards in the Brawl Pass, and plenty of skins for the community.Check out the list of skins arriving in the game below:King Starrthur Bo: Bo dons a knight's armor of white with golden and light blue highlights. His eyes are blue, and he holds a golden bow in one hand. The King Starrthur Bo skin will be available for players purchasing the Brawl Pass.King Archer Bo: Bo dons a dark-colored knight's armour that has green highlights. His eyes are also green. This chroma skin will be available for the players who will purchase the Brawl Pass Plus. Players purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus will also get the Knight Bo chroma skin and Knight Title.Knight Bo: Bo dons a golden knight's armour with red highlights and green eyes. This is also a chroma skin available in the Brawl Pass Plus.Knight Amber: Amber dons a knight's armor, which has a similar color to the King Archer Bo skin. This Epic skin will be available in the shop for 149 Gems.Knight Doug: Knight Doug also dons a dark-colored vest similar to that of the Knight Amber skin. This is also an Epic skin that will be available in the shop for 149 Gems.Knight Jacky: Jacky dons a white armor with red highlights, and her jackhammer turns into a sword when wearing this skin. The Mythic skin will be available in the shop for 199 gems.Knight Lily: Lily wears what seems to be a zombie knight's armor in green with maroon highlights and a maroon cape. This is also a Mythic skin that will arrive in the shop this season for 199 Gems.Knight Belle: Knight Belle was the winner of the Supercell MAKE contest. Designed by Kalator, this Mythic skin is also coming in the shop this season for 199 Gems.The developer is also bringing six 29 Gems skins that will be available in the shop for 29 Gems only. The skins are Phantom Poco, Jackpot Griff, Eggsplosion Tick, Biker Buster, Hunter-Gatherer Alli, and Swimming Trunk.Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table: New Brawler TrunkTrunk in Brawl Stars might look like a tree, but it actually is a hyperintelligent colony of ants controlling a fake mechanical tree. This Brawler will arrive during the Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table season, on August 28, 2025. With his main attack, he spins in a circle after a short delay, which deals damage to enemies and drops ants. Standing near the ants grants Tunk a movement speed and damage boost.Also read: Brawl Stars Kit's challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis Super Trunk propels toward the enemies, leaving ants along the way; these ants can also bounce off the walls.Apart from that, the players who purchase the Brawl Stars Knights of the Starr Table Brawl Pass will get certain buff quests for rewards, while the free-to-play players will have the daily quests they can complete for prizes. The Trophy Thieves game mode is coming back in this season as well.