Trunk in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Jun 22, 2025 00:23 IST
Cover
Trunk is the latest Epic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Trunk in Brawl Stars is the latest Epic rarity Brawler revealed in the recent Brawl Talk on June 21, 2025. In the video, developers revealed that Trunk is a fake tree controlled by a bunch of ants seeking revenge for the death of one of their friends. At the highest level, they boast 10000 HP, which justifies Tank status. Trunk will be released in the upcoming Knights of the Starr Park Season in August 2025, alongside their 29-Gem skin, known as the Swimming Trunk.

On that note, this article highlights the abilities of Trunk in Brawl Stars.

Ant Spin: Main attack of the Trunk in Brawl Stars

Trunk using their main attack (Image via Supercell)
Trunk using their main attack (Image via Supercell)

Trunk’s main attack is a fast, spinning strike, hitting all nearby enemies in a circular radius, similar to Jackie’s attack. But this attack is unique because enemies positioned on the outer ring of Trunk’s spin take extra damage. If you time your attacks just right, you can punish enemies trying to stay at mid-range instead of fully committing to the fight.

Every spin also throws piles of ants around the map. When you stand on these piles, you gain extra movement speed and attack speed, giving you a temporary combat boost.

Also read: Brawl Stars balance changes (June 12, 2025)

Ant Barrage: Super ability of Trunk in Brawl Stars

Trunk using their Super (Image via Supercell)
Trunk using their Super (Image via Supercell)

Trunk’s Super is a rampaging charge that sends the fake tree barreling forward, damaging enemies in their path. The ability is like a mix between Bull’s Super and Darryl’s roll, allowing them to target their enemies. Trunk’s charge bounces off walls, letting you ricochet around corners and keep the pressure going.

Furthermore, Trunk leaves a trail of ant piles behind while rushing forward. These work just like the ones from the main attack, granting movement and attack speed boosts. It’s perfect for chasing down and finishing off low-health enemies.

Ant Swarm: Trait of Trunk in Brawl Stars

Trunk’s Trait makes the ant piles even more valuable. When near your ant piles, you gain increased movement and attack speed, making you deadlier within your territory.

While it’s not clear how many ant piles can exist on the map at once or how long they last, the Brawl Talk video confirmed that old piles disappear over time, keeping the action balanced.

Md Farhan Sajid

Md Farhan Sajid

Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.

Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.

Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.

When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
