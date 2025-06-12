Brawl Stars balance changes (June 12, 2025): All buffs, nerfs, and other adjustments explained

The latest Brawl Stars balance changes have arrived as part of the latest update on June 12, 2025. It brings several buffs, nerfs, and game adjustments, especially targeting the fast-growing Brawl Arena mode. The stats associated with Brawlers' Hypercharges and Star Powers are also modified, alongside a systematic improvement of bot characters like robots and towers.
This article further highlights the latest Brawl Stars balance changes.
All nerfs in the Brawl Stars balance changes (June 12, 2025)
Some of the strongest picks have finally been toned down in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes. Kenji’s Hypercharge now takes a longer time to recharge completely. In Brawl Arena, several top performers also took a hit. Janet’s level-up damage boost drops from 9% to 4%. Ash’s health and damage gains have been lowered, while Jae-yong loses reload speed and HP boosts.
Here are the complete details:
Kenji
- Hypercharge charge rate reduced: 35% → 25%
- Hypercharge pull effect strength is reduced by 75%
- Removed knock-up effect from Hypercharge
Lumi
- Star Power Half-time slow duration reduced: 2s → 1s
- In Brawl Arena, the level-up HP increase is reduced: 450 → 300
- In Brawl Arena, level up Damage increase reduced: 6% → 2%
- In Brawl Arena, the level-up Movement Speed increase reduced: 8 → 5
Janet (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up Damage increase reduced: 9% → 4%
Ash (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase reduced: 750 → 550
- Level up Damage increase reduced: 4% → 3%
Jae-yong (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase reduced: 600 → 550
- Level up Reload Speed increase reduced: 2.5% → 2%
Jacky (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase reduced: 750 → 500
- Level up Damage increase reduced: 4% → 2%
Clancy (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up Damage increase reduced: 3% → 1%
- Robots no longer contribute to his passive ability
All buffs in the Brawl Stars balance changes (June 12, 2025)
Apart from the nerfs, some Brawlers did receive a small buff in this Brawl Stars balance changes. Tick becomes deadlier with a damage level-up increase from 3% to 5% and faster reloads. Meeple, Stu, Mortis, Gene, Fang, and Gus all receive various stat boosts, making them far sturdier and more dangerous in Brawl Arena.
Here are the complete details:
Tick (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up Damage increase raised: 3% → 5%
- Level up Reload Speed increase raised: 2% → 3%
Meeple (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase raised: 450 → 550
- Level up Damage increase raised: 2% → 4%
Stu (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase raised: 450 → 550
- Level up Damage increase raised: 4% → 5%
Mortis (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase raised: 450 → 650
Gene (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase raised: 450 → 650
Fang (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase raised: 450 → 550
- Level up Damage increase raised: 4% → 5%
Gus (in Brawl Arena)
- Level up HP increase raised: 600 → 650
- Level up Damage increase raised: 3% → 4%
Other game-wide and arena adjustments in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes
Beyond Brawler tweaks, several important gameplay enhancements are also introduced in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes. Jungle robots give slightly less XP (120 → 110), while small lane robots now offer a bit more (35 → 40). The bounty XP multiplier gets a 20% increase, making it harder to trigger high bounties without a significant XP gap.
Here are the complete details:
General adjustments
- XP from jungle robots reduced: 120 → 110
- XP from small lane robots increased: 35 → 40
- Bounty XP threshold multiplier increased by 20% (now requires a bigger XP gap to trigger a bounty bonus).
- Damage to towers now contributes less to Star Player scoring.
- Level up sound effect (SFX) volume reduced.
- Base projectiles now pierce through environmental obstacles.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Jacky’s Rebuild Gadget, which was improperly acting as a shield.
- Fixed spectating issues in Brawl Arena.
- Fixed Kaze VFX glitch.
Brawl Arena
- Brawl Arena now grants double Mastery Points.
- HP of the Kaiju Boss increased: 40,000 → 50,000
Arena Towers
- Reload Speed increased by 10%.
- Deal 20% less damage to lane robots.
- Eliminating a Brawler with a Tower grants XP to the entire team.
Arena Base
- Base damage increased by 15%.
- Now deals double damage to Brawlers.
- Eliminating a Brawler with the Base grants XP to the entire team.
