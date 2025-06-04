Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event: Event overview, rewards, and more

The latest Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event is currently live, offering you an opportunity to earn additional rewards by participating in a large-scale Mastery challenge. This event introduces temporary changes to the Mastery system and contributes to upcoming adjustments in the game’s reward structure, which involves the random Starr Drops, Pins, and more.
On that note, this article highlights the details of the Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event.
Overview of Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The #1000Masteries Community Event is the largest Mastery-related event held so far. During the event, Mastery categories are increased by 1000%, allowing you to access a significantly expanded range of Mastery rewards. After the event concludes, these Mastery categories will be removed in preparation for a new system.
The primary objective is for the entire community to collectively earn 700 billion Mastery Points. If this target is achieved, a 1000% Mastery Madness bonus will be unlocked for everyone.
To stay updated on the event’s progress, you can tap the News button on the Brawl Stars home screen. This section displays the current number of Mastery points collected by the community and how close it is to the 700 billion goal.
Also read: Best Kaze build in Brawl Stars
Rewards available in the Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event
Throughout the event, you can earn several types of rewards, including:
- Random Starr Drop
- Mega Trophy Box
- Legendary Starr Drop
- Hypercharge Starr Drop
- Exclusive Pin
- Player Icon
- Title
- 1000% Mastery Bonus
It’s important to note that cosmetic rewards like the Pin, Player Icon, and Title will be distributed after the event ends.
How to earn Mastery points in the Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event?
You can collect Mastery points by:
- Winning matches in various game modes
- Achieving the "Star Player" tag by performing every other player during a match.
- Focus on Mythic and Legendary rarity Brawlers if you have limited time, as their Mastery rewards are typically higher
While Mastery typically has a daily point limit, this limit has been raised for the event’s duration. Every point you earn contributes both to your personal progress and to the community’s overall total.
Also read: Is Kaze in Brawl Stars worth $49.99
What happens after the Brawl Stars #1000Masteries community event
When the event concludes with the next game update, Mastery categories will be removed. Most of the Mastery rewards will then be transferred to a redesigned Trophy Road system to improve the overall reward experience.
Cosmetic rewards that were previously tied to Mastery will move to a new achievement-based system called Records, which will be introduced in a future Brawl Talk. Records will allow you to earn certain cosmetics by completing specific in-game achievements.
Read more articles related to the game:
- Brawl Stars May 20 balance changes explained
- How to get Boba Nita Player Icon
- How to get Sakura Spike Player Icon