Best Kaze build in Brawl Stars (2025)

The ultimate Kaze build in Brawl Stars optimizes the Brawler's performance and helps her succeed in battle. You must unlock and utilize the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears to maximize her potential. Furthermore, there's also an option of purchasing her Hypercharge, Ancient Energy, which enhances her Super and provides her with basic stat buffs.

On that note, this article guides you to accumulate the optimal Kaze build in Brawl Stars.

How to unlock Kaze in Brawl Stars?

As the first Ultra Legendary Brawler, Kaze can be unlocked at a hefty price of 49.99 USD, making her the costliest in-app purchase. Naturally, due to the high cost, there's a buzz among the gaming community, questioning whether Brawl Stars' Kaze is worth the money.

Consequently, the F2P (free-to-play) players can unlock her after June 4, 2025, via Starr Road, where she costs 5500 credits. Like other Brawlers, there might be an option to purchase her using Gems, which will be revealed after the Brawler is released in Starr Road.

Everything about the best Kaze build in Brawl Stars

Kaze in her two modes (Image via Supercell)

As an assassin, Kaze boasts two personalities or playing modes: Geisha and Ninja. In the Geisha mode, she has a high movement speed of 820 units, which gets reduced to 720 when she transforms into the Ninja mode. At the highest level, she boasts 7600 health, which is more than Brawlers like Edgar and Colt.

While she is in the Geisha mode, she attacks by dashing forward and slashing enemies in a two-tile radius around her. Using her Super, she creates a circular area where trapped enemies are blinded to the outside environment.

On the other hand, when she is utilizing her Ninja mode, her basic attack consists of shooting two knives linearly in quick succession. Meanwhile, when she uses her Super, she dashes forward for a distance of nine tiles and the enemies caught in her path explode after 2.5 seconds, dealing a significant damage up to 3000.

Best Gadget for Kaze: Hensojutsu

Required Gadget (Image via Supercell)

To assemble the ultimate Kaze build in Brawl Stars, you should opt for Hensojutsu Gadget. While she is in the Geisha mode, it will allow her to transform into Ninja mode and gain invisibility for two seconds. Meanwhile, the same Gadget transforms her back to the Geisha mode along with a short dash when she is in the Ninja mode.

Best Star Power for Kaze: Gratuity Included

Required Star Power (Image via Supercell)

The Gratuity Included Star Power is the cornerstone of the best Kaze build in Brawl Stars. In the Geisha mode, it removes 34% of the ammo from the Brawler's arsenal when they are caught in her Super-affected circle. Meanwhile, it increases the Gadget duration by 50% when she is in the Ninja mode, increasing her invisibility's duration.

Best Gears for Kaze: Health and Gadget Cooldown

Required Gears (Image via Supercell)

To complete the optimal Kaze build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Health and Gadget Cooldown Gears. The Health Gear increases the health regeneration speed by 50%, allowing her stay on the battlefield for longer durations.

Meanwhile, the Gadget Cooldown Gear reduces the time between two Gadget usage by 15%, enabling her to switch between her two forms quickly. This is crucial to surprise opponents and make use of her two mode's attack patterns.

FAQs about the best Kaze build in Brawl Stars

Is Kaze a good Brawler?

Kaze can be easily considered as an S-tier Brawler with her two different modes. She can deal heavy damage and trap opponents using her Super or get away from them in critical situations using her long dashes.

What are the best game modes for Kaze in Brawl Stars?

Using the best Kaze build in Brawl Stars, she excels in Gem Grab and Brawl Ball game modes. She can move in and out of the enemies' range using her dashes while picking gems or carrying balls towards the goal.

