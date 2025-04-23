Best tips for Kaze in Brawl Stars

Kaze in Brawl Stars is the first-ever Ultra Legendary rarity Brawler introduced in the latest Brawl Talk. Boasting complex dual-mode mechanics, this character can switch between Geisha and Ninja modes using her Gadgets. However, mastering her requires understanding her abilities, which include Star Power and Super. Furthermore, there are certain cases where she thrives better than in other scenarios.

This guide provides tips on how to use Kaze in Brawl Stars efficiently.

How to use Kaze in Brawl Stars

You can use Kaze effectively in Brawl Stars by following these tips.

Learn when to switch modes: Kaze’s strength lies in her ability to shift forms. Use Gadget 2 to switch from Geisha to Ninja, gaining 2 seconds of invisibility (which increases to 3 seconds with the right star power). Conversely, when shifting from Ninja to Geisha, Gadget 2 grants a short dash to escape close-range fights or reposition herself.

Use Geisha mode for controlling areas: In Geisha mode, Kaze plays better when she is utilized like a Controller's class Brawler, maintaining distance while attacking enemies. Focus on charging her Super, which requires five hits from her main attack. Once charged, players can use it to create a mini-Sandy storm that reduces enemy visibility and deals up to 1300 damage if the enemy leaves the area or lingers at the edges. Use her second Star Power as it removes 34% of enemies' ammo when they are inside the storm, making them a vulnerable target.

Use Ninja mode for assassination: Ninja mode is where Kaze in Brawl Stars shines as an assassin. She deals massive burst damage, especially with her Super that marks enemies and explodes for 3,000 damage after three seconds. Engage in close-range fights as it charges her Super faster, requiring only three hits compared to long range, where she had to hit her opponent five times to charge her Super. Use the first Gadget to heal 30% of max HP, which is crucial for aggressive plays.

Optimize Gadget and Star Power combos: With two separate Gadgets and Star Powers available for Kaze in Brawl Stars across both modes, it's essential to use the right combination when she is either in Geisha or Ninja mode. The best Geisha build requires her to use the second Gadget, which provides invisibility, alongside the second Star Power to drain the opponent's ammo. Conversely, she should use her second Gadget and second Star Power in Ninja mode, providing her with additional dash ability alongside Gadget buff, which is crucial for survival.

Leverage suitable game modes: While Kaze in Brawl Stars has several abilities, it's crucial to know which game modes suit her playstyle. Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, and Hot Zone are the best modes to help Kaze achieve victory. In Gem Grab or Brawl Ball, she can easily eliminate gem/ball carriers using invisibility and burst damage output. Meanwhile, she can use her smoke ability to control zones and win matches for her team in Hot Zone game mode.

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More