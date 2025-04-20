Kaze in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

Kaze in Brawl Stars was introduced in the latest Brawl Talk as the game's first Ultra Legendary rarity Brawler. Unlike any Brawler before her, Kaze comes with a dual-identity mechanic, allowing players to switch between her Geisha and Ninja aspects during battle. According to the developers, Kaze’s design is tied to a compelling backstory — although raised from childhood by her parents to become a lethal ninja, she secretly longed to live as a graceful geisha.

Ad

This article further highlights the details of Kaze in Brawl Stars.

Main attack and Super ability of Kaze in Brawl Stars

Kaze using her main attack (Image via Supercell)

In Geisha Form, Kaze uses a dashing melee attack that damages enemies in an arc. One section of the arc deals increased damage, but its position shifts unpredictably with each strike, making her difficult to predict.

Ad

Trending

Her Super unleashes a mist-like field resembling a reversed version of Sandy’s Super. Enemies caught inside can’t see outside the field and take damage if they attempt to escape.

In Ninja Form, Kaze switches to throwing two knives in quick succession, much like Cordelius. Her Super lets her dash through a long path, marking all enemies she hits. After a brief delay, the marks explode, dealing heavy damage.

Star Powers of Kaze in Brawl Stars

Available Star Power options (Image via Supercell)

Kaze’s Geisha Star Powers include an ability that slows enemies hit by the focused strike point of her main attack. Another power causes enemies caught in her Super to lose an ammo bar, allowing her to disarm high-DPS Brawlers.

Ad

In contrast, her Ninja Star Powers focus on area control. While one causes a small area damage explosion around marked enemies upon their defeat, the second extends the temporary buffs provided by her gadgets by 50% and increases her mobility.

Also read: How to get Brawl Talk Player Icon for free

Gadgets of Kaze in Brawl Stars

Kaze in her two forms (Image via Supercell)

Gadget Switching is key to Kaze’s identity. Switching forms is done via gadget use, with each aspect having two different gadgets. When transitioning to Ninja, her first gadget grants increased movement speed, while the second provides temporary invisibility.

Ad

When switching to Geisha, her first gadget heals 30% of her max HP, while the second performs a short dash, helping her engage or escape quickly.

Hypercharges of Kaze in Brawl Stars

Kaze using her Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

As the first Brawler to wield two Hypercharges, Kaze showcases the potential of Ultra Legendary design. In Geisha Form, her Hypercharge deals continuous damage to enemies trapped within her Super’s mist, pressuring opponents to either escape or be eliminated.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Ninja Form, her Hypercharge increases her Super’s dash speed and instantly eliminates any marked enemies whose HP is within kill range, offering lethal burst damage for finishing low-health opponents.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More