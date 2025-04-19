How to get free Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon?

Following the earlier trend, Supercell launched a new Player Icon alongside their latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video. Players can claim it for free by visiting the official redemption link provided by the developers. This icon features the childish face of Bull with navy blue hair and a light pink nose. He has an excited expression with a wide-open mouth and eyes while raising both hands near his face.
This article provides the required steps to redeem the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon, alongside a few troubleshooting tips.
Method to get Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon
Here are the required steps:
- Head to the official Player Icon link provided in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.
- Log in to your gaming account and click the Claim Freebie button.
- Finally, launch the Brawl Stars app on your mobile device and click Okay to complete the process.
Note that the free voucher links provided by Supercell usually have a short deadline and expire soon. Thus, it's essential to claim the latest one within the next few weeks. Upon redeeming the free Player Icon, players can use it as a display picture that will be visible if someone views their gaming profile.
Troubleshooting tips
Despite following the above-mentioned steps, if you face any trouble and can't redeem the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk reward, the issue is likely either with your connectivity or device. You can follow the given tips, as they might resolve the issue:
- Clear cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device.
- Leverage high-speed internet: Slow internet speed could hamper the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free Player Icon.
- Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should prefer the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim the free Brawl Stars Brawl Talk reward.
- Use a different device: If you fail to redeem the Player Icon despite the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with your mobile device. In such circumstances, use a different one and retry the above steps. Upon successful redemption, it's essential to log out of the new device to keep your gaming account secure.
